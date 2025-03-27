Namibia Ranked High in Cases of TB Worldwide

Namibia is ranked among the top countries globally for high tuberculosis (TB) incidence, with 8 652 cases recorded in 2024.

According to Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Ben Nangombe, Namibia currently ranks 11th worldwide in TB incidence, with 468 cases per 100 000 people.

He says of the total cases diagnosed last year, 8 360 were drug-susceptible TB, while 292 were drug-resistant TB.

"The country has made strides in treatment, achieving an 88% treatment success rate for all forms of drug-susceptible TB in 2024.

This is close to the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of 90%. The treatment success rate for drug-resistant TB remains at 74% for those that were treated," he says.

Nangombe adds that Namibia remains committed to improving these numbers.

"The introduction of rapid molecular diagnostics, shorter treatment regimens, and new preventive treatments are some of the measures we have implemented to strengthen our TB response," he says.

According to WHO, TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases, with 10.6 million cases and 1.3 million deaths globally in 2022. While Namibia has made strides, its incidence rate remains a concern.

"World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on 24 March, to highlight the urgent need to end tuberculosis - the world's deadliest infectious disease.

This year, the national commemoration will take place in the Omusati region, under the theme 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver'," WHO says.

Namibia is set to commemorate World TB Day at Tsandi on 28 March.

Nangombe says the event will be addressed by health minister Esperance Luvindao, who is also expected to outline government efforts to curb TB and meet global targets.

Nangombe told The Namibian that the country will host the second International Conference on Innovations in Tuberculosis in Windhoek on 12 May. He says the conference aims to highlight global progress and Namibia's role in tackling TB.

"The theme 'Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver' speaks to the urgency of strengthening our response," Nangombe says. "With the right commitment and investment, we can turn the tide against TB."