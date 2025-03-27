Uganda: U.S. Embassy Staff Among Seven Dead in Kampala City Floods

26 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

George Bogere, an employee of the US Embassy in Kampala, drowned in Kasangati while riding a motorcycle.

At least seven people have died in the devastating floods that hit Kampala early Wednesday morning, with police recovering multiple bodies across the city.

Among the victims is George Bogere, an employee of the US Embassy in Kampala, who drowned in Kasangati while riding a motorcycle.

"His body was retrieved from the Lutete area alongside another unidentified male victim," Police said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed that heavy rains caused widespread destruction, sweeping away homes, vehicles, and residents.

Earlier in the day, police arrested Rose Mary Lenunu after her two children, three-year-old Eliza Otim Kisa and 11-month-old Chon Ochaka, drowned inside their locked home in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto.

Authorities charged her with negligence, saying she had left the children unattended during the storm.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the drowning of two young children in Mulimira Zone, Bukoto, after being left alone in a locked house," said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy spokesperson of the Kampala Metropolitan Police.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have arrested the mother in connection with her actions."

Meanwhile, Police recovered three more bodies in Kinawataka, though their identities remain unknown.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution during extreme weather conditions as rescue teams continue to assess the extent of the damage.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of securing your home and ensuring the safety of your children during heavy rainfall," Owoyesigyire said.

"We urge the public to avoid unnecessary movement during such weather to prevent further incidents."

The bodies of the victims have been taken to the City Mortuary, Mulago, for postmortem examinations as investigations continue.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy," Owoyesigyire added. "This serves as a warning for all of us to take the necessary precautions during this rainy season."

