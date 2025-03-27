Namibia: Kunene Motorists, Pedestrians Urged to Desist From Crossing Flooded Rivers

Kunene police regional commander commissioner James Nderura has urged motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing flooded rivers, following heavy downpours recorded in the region over the past three weeks.

Nderura on Wednesday emphasised the dangers of crossing or attempting to navigate flooded rivers, noting that the Kunene rivers are among the most hazardous, given the record of lives lost to drowning and vehicles being swept away in recent years.

"As we are all aware, the region continues to receive heavy rainfall; all motorists and pedestrians should avoid crossing flooded rivers at all costs. These rivers are very dangerous and pose a significant threat to us all, so I urge everyone to heed this warning and refrain from attempting to cross any of the flooded rivers," he stated.

According to Nderura, most roads in the region have become impassable due to flooded rivers and the lack of bridges, forcing those wishing to cross to wait until the rivers subside before continuing their journeys.

"Most roads are not accessible on foot or by vehicle. As we know there are no effective bridges at many of our river crossings, so everyone should wait until the water levels are lower before attempting to cross," he added.

Aside from two fatalities over the weekend due to drowning at Opuwo and Farm Lekkerwater, Nderura said the region has not recorded any drowning incidents in the past two days.

Rivers reported to be heavily flooded in the region include Okangwati, Etanga, Oute, Onungurua and Otjiumuhaha. Others include the Sesfontein and Omao rivers, particularly the stretch between Epupa and Onungurua.