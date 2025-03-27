South Africa: Most Limpopo Schools Rely on Pit Latrines - South African News Briefs - March 27, 2025

Most Limpopo Schools Rely on Pit Latrines

The Limpopo Department of Education reported that over 540 of the 564 schools relying solely on pit latrines are being assisted, following a 2021 High Court order mandating the eradication of these toilets, reports EWN. In 2024, the department submitted a report indicating that eight schools were left for the removal of pit latrines, which would be completed by the end of March. However, in February 2025, Section 27 found that some schools still used mobile toilets as a temporary measure, with poor conditions - such as eight mobile toilets serving over 1,000 learners, leading to rapid overfilling, maggot infestations, unbearable smells, and weekly cleaning during school hours.

Detective Reveals Key Details in Joshlin Smith Disappearance

The investigating officer in the disappearance case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith is set to continue his testimony at the Western Cape High Court, reports IOL. Detective Captain Wesley Lombard, who took over the case a week after Joshlin vanished on 19 February 2024, testified that the girl's mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, showed no emotion and claimed Joshlin was "out of Saldanha Bay," adding she had to move on for her other children. Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn face kidnapping and human trafficking charges, while Lourentia Lombaard was released after becoming a state witness. Joshlin's father, José Emke, expressed hope for a positive outcome, saying that he was shocked by the accused's alleged planning and just wants the truth to emerge. The trial continues, with over 40 witnesses expected to testify.

Joburg's Vandalised Traffic Lights Now Cost R300K Each to Fix

The City of Joburg has disclosed that repairing vandalised traffic lights now costs R300,000 due to additional measures to make them more resistant to damage, reports EWN. The city has faced criticism for delays in fixing traffic lights, worsening congestion at major intersections. Over 2,000 intersections in the metro rely on traffic signals, but 250 have been vandalised, with a syndicate reportedly targeting copper wires. The Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) has committed to repairing 17 critical intersections first, with the rest dependent on provincial budget allocations.

