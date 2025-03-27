Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Sweats Over March 31 Protests Amid Internal Zanu-PF Revolt

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under pressure over the planned 31 March protests amid fresh challenges to his rule, which has been marred by accusations of corruption and cronyism.

ZANU-PF is heading for an internal implosion, with disgruntled war veterans leading calls for Mnangagwa's resignation.

Axed ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, who is reportedly fronting a bid for the country's leadership to be taken over by Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, has publicly called for nationwide protests on 31 March.

Addressing the Politburo Wednesday, Mnangagwa pleaded with Zimbabweans not to heed the calls for protests.

"I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony.

"Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a Constitutional democratic and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace and harmony. Vano ukura, vanoramba vachiukura, nyika ichienda mberi. ZANU PF is an unstoppable train. ZANU PF chitima chirikufamba. MuZANU PF tinotevera gwara remusangano, nguva dzose, mangwanani, masikati nemanheru," said Mnangagwa.

ZANU-PF is reportedly divided between a faction supporting President Mnangagwa's bid to retain power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms and another faction backing Chiwenga.

Geza, who is in hiding, last week acknowledged Chiwenga's leadership as the "Commander", revealing the war veterans' preferred candidate to replace Mnangagwa should the plot to oust him succeed.

President Mnangagwa further asserted that ZANU-PF remains strong, urging the party's leadership to remain vigilant.

"Our Party Constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree, and we, the members, are its branches. As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside.

"ZANU PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities. I challenge all Party members to walk alongside our people and always seek to respond to their needs.

"In seamless coordination, structures of our Party, right from the Cell level, District, Province up to the Central Committee and Politburo, must provide honest leadership and guidance, with refocus on matters that affect the livelihoods of our people," he said.