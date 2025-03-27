Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Sweats Over March 31 Protests Amid Internal Zanu-PF Revolt

27 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under pressure over the planned 31 March protests amid fresh challenges to his rule, which has been marred by accusations of corruption and cronyism.

ZANU-PF is heading for an internal implosion, with disgruntled war veterans leading calls for Mnangagwa's resignation.

Axed ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, who is reportedly fronting a bid for the country's leadership to be taken over by Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, has publicly called for nationwide protests on 31 March.

Addressing the Politburo Wednesday, Mnangagwa pleaded with Zimbabweans not to heed the calls for protests.

"I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony.

"Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a Constitutional democratic and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace and harmony. Vano ukura, vanoramba vachiukura, nyika ichienda mberi. ZANU PF is an unstoppable train. ZANU PF chitima chirikufamba. MuZANU PF tinotevera gwara remusangano, nguva dzose, mangwanani, masikati nemanheru," said Mnangagwa.

ZANU-PF is reportedly divided between a faction supporting President Mnangagwa's bid to retain power beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms and another faction backing Chiwenga.

Geza, who is in hiding, last week acknowledged Chiwenga's leadership as the "Commander", revealing the war veterans' preferred candidate to replace Mnangagwa should the plot to oust him succeed.

President Mnangagwa further asserted that ZANU-PF remains strong, urging the party's leadership to remain vigilant.

"Our Party Constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree, and we, the members, are its branches. As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside.

"ZANU PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities. I challenge all Party members to walk alongside our people and always seek to respond to their needs.

"In seamless coordination, structures of our Party, right from the Cell level, District, Province up to the Central Committee and Politburo, must provide honest leadership and guidance, with refocus on matters that affect the livelihoods of our people," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.