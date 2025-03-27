Zimbabwe: President Lays the Law - 'Zanu-PF Will Not Brook Malcontents'

President Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to rogue party members seeking to disrupt peace, unity, and harmony within Zanu PF, declaring that those who fail to adhere to the party line will face dire consequences.

Speaking at the 382nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, the President -- who is also Zanu PF's First Secretary -- said the revolutionary party would rigorously enforce its constitution to maintain discipline.

"Zanu PF is a colossal revolutionary party, we have a job to do and a Vision to deliver for the good of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony," he said.

"Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a constitutional democratic and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace and harmony. Vanoukura, vanoramba vachiukura, nyika ichienda mberi. (Those who bark will continue doing so while the country moves forward)".

The President said Zanu PF was an unstoppable train while the party constitution was sacred and those who did not toe the correct line would fall by the wayside.

"Zanu PF chitima chirikufamba. MuZanu PF tinotevera gwara remusangano, nguva dzose, mangwanani, masikati nemanheru. (We follow the party line all the time, whether in the morning, afternoon or evening.) Our Party Constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree, and we the members are its branches. As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside," he said.

President Mnangagwa said all party members must be responsive to the needs of the people and ensure that their concerns are addressed.

"Zanu PF must be first responders to the challenges facing our people and communities. I challenge all party members to walk alongside our people and always seek to respond to their needs. In seamless co-ordination, structures of our party, right from the Cell level, District, Province up to the Central Committee and Politburo, must

provide honest leadership and guidance, with refocus on matters that affect the livelihoods of our people," he said.

President Mnangagwa added that party members must be preoccupied with ensuring that all efforts are directed at developing the country.

"All our energies, hands and minds must be fixated on modernising and growing our party membership base. Undertaking projects and initiatives that improve household incomes and the quality of life of our people must be the main focus of our party and the nation as a whole," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF Government was facing challenges head-on and seizing opportunities in the unstoppable march towards the realisation of a shared national Vision and goals.

"More importantly, in the ongoing economic revolution, the people's needs and aspirations are at the core of our priorities. In the agriculture sector, transformational programmes are underway to guarantee national food security and sovereignty. A clear framework is now in place to facilitate the issuance of title deeds towards guaranteeing security of tenure and access to financing for the sector," he said.

"Meanwhile, I call upon stakeholders in the agriculture sector to ramp up preparations for the upcoming 2025 Winter Wheat Season."

With the rainy season coming to an end, Government is set to resume its infrastructural projects.

"Infrastructure projects are set to resume in earnest with the impending end of the rainy season. The housing stock in our country is increasing at a phenomenal pace, with remarkable improvement and modernisation, especially in rural areas and growth points. Tourist arrivals are reaching unprecedented levels, while mining sector projects are coming on stream, and having an overall positive impact on our country's GDP," said President Mnangagwa.

He briefed the Politburo that he met yesterday with representatives of small and medium enterprises and vendors in the quest to build consensus and explore policy solutions for formalising and modernising the sector.

"These indicators are evidence that we are a country on the rise and Vision 2030 is attainable. In the sports and recreation sector, our party, Zanu PF, takes pride in the election of the Honourable Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, as the first female and 10th president of the International Olympics Committee. Indeed, this is a historic and phenomenal feat. Congratulations, Makorokoto Zimbabwe," President Mnangagwa said.

He commended the party, Youth League, and partners for the unity of purpose and strong collaboration that enabled the successful launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Facility.

"The significant participation of industry stakeholders in this strategic initiative re-ignites the Party-State and private sector partnerships. Well done to the Youth League, well done to you all. Support for innovative and private enterprises as well as long-term multi-sectoral empowerment pathways, which benefit the youth and women, are being implemented at an accelerated pace. Under my leadership, Zanu PF is prioritising the dignity of hard honest work, production and productivity," said President Mnangagwa.