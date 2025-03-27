Zimbabwe: MPs Hail Minister Mhona, Team

LEGISLATORS have hailed Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona for being recognised as the best-performing Cabinet Minister of 2024, as well as other senior officials from the ministry and parastatals under its purview.

This week, President Mnangagwa awarded Government officials from various sectors for their exceptional performance that is contributing to the development of the nation.

Among them was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, who was recognised as the best performer while Zinara's board chair, Dr George Manyaya and Zinara chief executive officer Mr Nkosinathi Ncube were also awarded as the Best Performing officials in their categories.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, Tawanda Karikoga, told Parliament that the Committee was grateful and welcomed the honour that was given to Minister Mhona and his team.

"Thank you Madam Speaker. I rise to congratulate our Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development and his team for being named the best performing in 2024.

"Us as a Portfolio Committee, we are grateful and we welcome the honour that was given to our Minister.

"We also extend our congratulations to the Permanent Secretary of the same Ministry because she was also named the best performing Permanent Secretary. We have also seen the commitment demonstrated by the Honourable Minister here in Parliament on Wednesdays.

"He is always here, available to answer questions. I also commend his commitment to the business of our Portfolio Committee. He always avails himself and his team to support the Portfolio Committee. The ZINARA Board Chairman and CEO of ZINARA, Dr Manyaya and Mr Ncube respectively, were also named the best performing Board Chair and the best performing CEO," he said.

Cde Karikoga said Dr Manyaya and Mr Ncube had managed to ensure that there was accountability and transparency within Zinara since they were appointed. "We all know ZINARA was a crime scene but the recognition by the President is welcome to our Portfolio Committee. I also want to thank the wisdom of our President, His Excellency, for committing our ministers into signing performance contracts. This is welcome and gives our citizens confidence in ensuring that our ministers are somehow accountable to their principals. I thank you," he said.