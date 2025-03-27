Zimbabwe: Charles Prince Airport Upgrade At Advanced Stage

Charles Prince Airport in Mount Hampden is being upgraded to similar standards as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

At present, the airport is being used as a dedicated hub for light aircraft and flying academies.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said in an interview that negotiations had already started with Chinese partners over how Charles Prince Airport could be expanded and upgraded.

Agreements were forged between Zimbabwe and China during President Mnangagwa's visit to the Asian nation last year.

Minister Mhona highlighted the constraints at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, with the airport located in a densely populated area and cannot accommodate further expansion.

In contrast, Charles Prince Airport offers ample land and space for development.

"Plans to upgrade and expand Charles Prince Airport to the same standards as that of RGM International Airport are now at an advanced stage.

"Once completed, the airport will serve as an international airport," Minister Mhona said.

He said the strategic location of Charles Prince Airport, and its proximity to the Cyber City and the New Parliament, positions it as ideal for international operations.

Minister Mhona reiterated the critical role that airports play in bolstering the economy and improving accessibility.

Government is committed to modernising Zimbabwean aviation infrastructure, and restoring Charles Prince Airport "to its former glory" is a key component of this initiative.

Historically, Charles Prince Airport evolved from one of three small Harare airports established during World War II as part of the Royal Air Force training programme.

It has a rich legacy, having served as a civil airport since its opening in 1958 and was the first site managed by Charles Hilton Prince, a pioneer in civil aviation.

In addition to the developments at Charles Prince Airport, plans for an international airport in Manicaland are also advancing, with a feasibility study set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

This initiative responds to ongoing demands from the travel and business communities, as well as local tourism stakeholders advocating for improved air transport infrastructure.

A site in Mutasa District has been identified as a suitable location for the proposed airport, which is expected to enhance trade, investment opportunities, and tourism in the region.

The absence of a functional airport has been seen as a barrier to tourism growth, limiting the potential to showcase Manicaland's rich natural resources and cultural heritage.

With improved air access, stakeholders believe that both domestic and international visitors will be more inclined to explore the region, unlocking its tourism potential and fostering economic development.

The establishment of these airports signals a proactive approach by the Zimbabwean Government to invest in infrastructure that supports growth and accessibility across the nation.