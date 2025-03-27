Somalia: Former Somali PM Slams Al-Shabab's Capture of Masjid Ali Gadud

Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire condemned Al-Shabaab's takeover of Masjid Ali Gadud in Middle Shabelle region, following a dawn attack on Wednesday.

Khaire expressed disappointment over Al-Shabaab's recapture of the town, which was liberated by the Somali National Army [SNA] forces two years ago.

"Terrorism is the biggest obstacle to Somalia's progress," Khaire said.

He warned against interpreting Al-Shabaab's gains as the failure of specific individuals, groups, or clans, saying it could divide the nation.

"This kind of interpretation weakens national unity and supports terrorism," Khaire added, stressing the importance of collective strength.

Khaire said previous successes in combating terrorism and liberating territories were achieved through unity, both civilian and government.

He called on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to unite the country to tackle political divisions and defeat Al-Shabaab.

Khaire urged President Mohamud to offer a national platform for consultation on Somalia's future. He also stressed the need for a collaborative effort to eliminate Al-Shabaab.

As Ramadan's final days approach, Khaire encouraged all Somalis to pray for the nation and support the Somali National Army in the fight against extremists.