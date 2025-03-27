Kenya: Three Charged With Conspiring to Commit Terrorist Act in Mandera

27 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Three men have been charged at the Kahawa Law Courts with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, including the planned kidnapping of a foreign national in Mandera.

The suspects--Somali national Isaq Cabdi Xasan, alias Issack Mohammed, and Kenyans Noor Yakub Ali and Yusuf Maalim--allegedly conspired with others not before the court on or before February 18, 2025, to carry out the attack.

They also faced charges of being members of the outlawed terrorist group Al-Shabaab, contrary to Kenyan law. The prosecution told the court that on February 21, 2025, the three were found to be affiliated with the group, which was declared illegal in Kenya under Gazette Notice No. 2326 of April 7, 2015.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage, the accused pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy and terrorism-related charges.

Additionally, Noor and Yusuf were charged with facilitating Isaq's fraudulent application for a Kenyan identity card, which led to the issuance of an acknowledgment for registration card in Mandera on July 3, 2024. Both pleaded not guilty.

Isaq faced a separate charge of attempting to obtain a Kenyan ID under false pretenses and being unlawfully present in Kenya. He pleaded guilty and was convicted, with the prosecution seeking the maximum sentence. The court set April 4, 2025, for sentencing.

Yusuf was also charged with providing false information to a public servant.

The prosecution opposed bail for the accused, and the court directed that a pre-bail report be prepared. A ruling on their bond application is expected on April 4, 2025.

The three were remanded at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison as the case, prosecuted by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu and Prosecutor James Machira, continues.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.