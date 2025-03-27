Uganda: MPs Decry Corruption and Nepotism in Govt Recruitment Process of Government

Members of Parliament have expressed concern over the rampant corruption in the recruitment process, particularly in City and District Service Commissions.

The MPs, who are part of the Local Government and Public Service Committee, were receiving a Ministerial Policy statement from the Public Service Commission for the financial year 2025/2026.

"It's unfortunate that there are reports of people who fail aptitude tests, yet they end up on the final list and are considered for appointment," said one of the MPs. The issue of corruption in the recruitment process generated a heated debate, with MPs faulting Service Commissioners for engaging in the sale of jobs and recruiting incompetent people.

Minister Muruli Mukasa, who led the Public Service Commission, decried the unfunded priorities, citing the need for shs3 billion to handle cases arising from the rationalization process, shs988 million for competency examinations, and shs48 million for training City Service Commissions.

However, the Commission revealed that shs4 billion has been allocated for the rollout of the e-recruitment system in five cities and 15 districts.

The MPs also expressed concern that only 25 out of 146 districts have registered engineers, affecting the department of works in over 100 districts.

"The committee is asking the Ministry to consider looking for funds in the consolidated fund to facilitate members of the service commissions if corruption is to be addressed in the recruitment process," said the Chairperson of the Local Government and Public Service Committee.

The Public Service Commission has been urged to strengthen its recruitment processes to prevent corruption and ensure that only qualified candidates are appointed.

This includes verifying academic and professional qualifications, conducting thorough background checks, and ensuring transparency in the selection process.