South Africa: Doja Cat Announced as the First Headliner for Hey Neighbour Festival 2025

Hey Neighbour: Season 2 is on the way and South Africa has been holding its breath in anticipation, waiting to hear which artists will grace the local stage. Today, Phase 1 has officially launched, with their first headliner being announced!



The incredible Doja Cat will officially be making her way to Legends Adventure Farm this August.



Renowned for her genre-defying sound, chart-topping hits, and captivating stage presence, Doja Cat has taken the music world by storm with smash hits like Say So, Kiss Me More, Paint the Town Red, and Woman. Her dynamic performances and boundary-pushing artistry have solidified her as one of the most exciting and influential artists of her generation.



"We are beyond excited to welcome Doja Cat to the Hey Neighbour Festival stage," said Glen Netshipise, CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival. "Her energy, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a global scale make her the perfect artist to kick off what will be an epic festival lineup. This is just the beginning—we have more incredible acts to reveal soon!"

Since 2023, Hey Neighbour has cemented itself in the South African festival scene, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life for an immersive experience filled with world-class performances, interactive installations, and an electrifying atmosphere. With Doja Cat as the first confirmed headliner, anticipation for the 2025 edition is continually growing.



Phase 1 tickets for the 2025 edition Hey Neighbour Festival are on sale now. Visit heyneighbour.co.za to get yours while stocks last.

