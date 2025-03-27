Zimbabwe: Elderly Couple Jailed for Stealing U.S.$34,000 Wrongly Deposited By Stanbic Bank

AN elderly Bulawayo couple has been convicted of stealing US$34,000 from Stanbic Bank.

The pair of Francisca and Frank Sibanda, both aged 65, appeared at Tregold Regional Magistrates Court facing theft charges.

The offence emanated from an erroneous deposit by the bank made into Francisca's account following a failed Point of Sale (POS) transaction.

The court heard that after realising that there was 'manna from heaven' in the bank account, Francisca and her husband connived to withdraw various amounts of cash and made purchases both in Zimbabwe and South Africa, knowing they were not entitled to the money.

After a full trial, the elderly duo was found guilty of theft.

The presiding magistrate handed down a seven-year jail term, with four years suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining three years will also be set aside on condition that the convicts restitute the bank the full amount of US$34,000 they stole by June 30, 2025.