Zimbabwe: Zim Diaspora Property Showcase U.S.-Canada - CBZ to Unpack Zimbabwe's Economic Message

CBZ Holdings Limited CEO Lawrence Nyazema will speak on Zimbabwe's low-hanging opportunities at the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase USA-Canada.

The renowned banker is scheduled to address the prestigious property showcase organised by Seeff Zimbabwe. The event will run from the 25th to the 27th of April at The Westin Hotel, Dallas-Fort Worth.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com ahead of the event, Nyazema said it is important for the diaspora community to appreciate that the multi-currency system will be maintained until 2030.

"This approach provides clarity and fosters favourable investment decisions. Notably, the tight Monetary Policy stance by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) contains interventions aimed at establishing price stability and improving the efficiency of foreign exchange markets. This includes the launch of the new currency, ZWG, in April 2025 leading to a strategic reduction in money supply growth, and a focus on strengthening foreign currency reserves," he said.

Nyazema said property-wise, CBZH is providing services throughout the real estate value chain under the Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), where they are directly participating in the creation of housing stock for sale.

T§he institution is currently implementing projects like the Northgate in Harare, Athelney in Ruwa and Gateway City in Mutare, currently on sale, backed by US$ denominated mortgages for property purchase, building finance and property.

The top banker added that CBZ Holdings has since established a dedicated unit within our organization focused exclusively on serving the diaspora market, staffed with a committed team of relationship managers ready to extend support round the clock.

"Indeed, our journey commenced last year in the UK, serving as a significant eye-opener and unlocking numerous opportunities. The USA trip represents a strategic initiative in our efforts to expand our presence and engage with the global market."