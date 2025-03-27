Zimbabwe: Harare Police Issue Two-Month-Long Prohibition Order On Carrying Weapons Into CBD Ahead of Planned Protests

The Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) Officer Commanding Harare district, Chief Superintendent Michael Masvivi, has from today, imposed a two-month prohibition order against the carrying of any possible weapons, just three days before planned national protests.

Led by war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza, the protests have been set for March 31.

Their primary purpose is to force the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is being accused of engaging with and harbouring a string of corrupt individuals who have not only captured the state but also been milking it dry.

Masvivi specifically highlights that "any items capable of use as weapons, catapults, machetes, knobkerries, axes, swords, knives or daggers" can no longer be carried, whether publicly or concealed, and they can also not be displayed.

"Any traditional weapons whatsoever likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace, (I) hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Harare District or any part thereof for a period not exceeding two months, that is from March 27, to May 31," reads Masvivi's statement.

Masvivi claims his decision is based on Section 13 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) which he further asserts sets six months ' imprisonment or a fine as punishment for breaching the order, which it does not.

State security forces, including the police and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) have been put on high alert ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Despite the absence of any sure sign that Zimbabweans will heed Geza's call to cut short Mnangagwa's presidential term, the country's poverty levels, uncontrolled corruption, little to no investment in the poor masses' health sector and extravagance by those close to the President are all factors that are fast angering millions.

Factional fights between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga have also unsettled Zanu PF ahead of the protest, considering the two led an almost similar exercise to topple then President Robert Mugabe in 2017.