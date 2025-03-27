Zimbabwe: Onismor Bhasera Reunites With Supersport

Former Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera has bounced back at SuperSport United as a coach.

Bhasera joins Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson's technical team, which is going to lead the side on an interim basis.

The new technical team replaces outgoing coach Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the club last week.

"Onismor Bhasera returns to help guide the team forward as part of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson's technical team.

"Welcome back, Bash! Your experience and passion for the game will be key for the road ahead," SuperSport United announced Bhasera's return.

Aged 39, Bhasera had a nine-year stint at SuperSport from 2016 before he retired last year.

SuperSport United is currently second from bottom in the Betway Premiership, and they face serious relegation threats.

The new interim team's task is to help the side survive the relegation chop this season.