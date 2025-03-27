Zimbabwe: Onismor Bhasera Reunites With Supersport

27 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera has bounced back at SuperSport United as a coach.

Bhasera joins Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson's technical team, which is going to lead the side on an interim basis.

The new technical team replaces outgoing coach Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the club last week.

"Onismor Bhasera returns to help guide the team forward as part of Andre Arendse and Grant Johnson's technical team.

"Welcome back, Bash! Your experience and passion for the game will be key for the road ahead," SuperSport United announced Bhasera's return.

Aged 39, Bhasera had a nine-year stint at SuperSport from 2016 before he retired last year.

SuperSport United is currently second from bottom in the Betway Premiership, and they face serious relegation threats.

The new interim team's task is to help the side survive the relegation chop this season.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.