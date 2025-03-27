South Africa-EU Relations Flourishing

South Africa's first democratic elections on 27 April 1994 signalled not only the end of the brutal system of apartheid, but also a change in the country's international image.

The country's struggle for liberation and reconciliation has shaped its identity and global standing. South Africa has positioned itself as a champion of international solidarity.

South Africa's unique approach to global issues has found expression in the concept of Ubuntu. These concepts inform our approach to diplomacy and shape our vision of a better world for all.

This philosophy translates into an approach to international relations that respects all nations, peoples, and cultures. It recognises that it is in our national interest to promote and support the positive development of others.

As we celebrate our over 30 years of freedom and democracy, South Africa's global repositioning can be seen with the strong strategic partnership with the European Union that is premised on values such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Immediately after his release from prison thirty-five years ago, President Nelson Mandela, our first democratic President, travelled to the European Parliament to receive the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. This honorary award is the highest tribute given by the European Union (EU) to individuals who contributed to the fight for human rights.

During this visit, the former president, who is affectionately known as Madiba addressed the European Parliament and thanked the European countries for their contribution towards our fight for freedom. He also called on them to support us as we set about rebuilding the country and reversing the legacy of apartheid, which continues to be felt up to this day.

This visit marked the beginning of official relations between South Africa and the EU in pursuit of our national interests, especially to tackle pressing challenges we inherited under apartheid. In 1999 for instance, we became the first African country to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU known as the South Africa-European Union (EU) Trade, Development and Cooperation Agreement (TDCA).

In 2007 we further deepened our relations through the adoption of the South Africa - EU Strategic Partnership Joint Action Plan. The plan is essentially a roadmap for cooperation in various key areas such as trade, climate change, science and technology as well as regional and global issues.

The TDCA agreement has helped our country to integrate into the global economy and it established a Political Dialogue between South Africa and the EU at the Ministerial level. This high-level dialogue advances the EU-South Africa strategic partnership across key areas such as trade, energy, peace and security and multilateralism.

We are pleased that as we celebrate 30 years of democracy and thirty-five years since Madiba's release and visit to the EU Parliament, our relationship with the EU continues to flourish and is mutually beneficial. South Africa remains the EU's key trade partner on the African Continent, and the EU as a bloc is South Africa's largest trading partner.

Total trade between South Africa and EU has increased by 44 percent over the past five years; recording an increase from R586 billion in 2019 to R846 billion in 2023. The EU accounts for 41 percent of total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country and over 2,000 EU companies operate in South Africa, supporting more than 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.

To further discuss shared priorities and foster stronger ties between South Africa and EU, in February this year, we successfully hosted the 16th Ministerial Political Dialogue. The Dialogue was co-chaired by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola and Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission.

During this dialogue, both parties reiterated their commitment to multilateralism, rules-based international order, and the centrality of the United Nations Charter. They agreed on the need to make the UN Security Council more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, democratic and accountable. They further discussed issues of trade and investment, along with greater mutual cooperation and reinforced bilateral relations between South Africa and the EU.

The dialogue also served as preparatory meeting for the EU-South Africa Summit which was held in South Africa on 13 March 2025. Our national priorities of reducing poverty, unemployment and inequality underpin our work at the SA-EU Summit. In line with commitments in the National Development Plan we engage with our EU counterparts to further grow our economy and develop our society.

The summit was also an opportunity to set new priorities for the Strategic Partnership, including in trade and investment, and to reinforce the shared values underpinning the partnership. During the summit, the EU announced a 4.7-billion-euro investment package to support mutually beneficial investment projects. The investment package covers areas such as critical raw mineral processing, green hydrogen, renewable energy, transport and digital infrastructure, local vaccine and pharmaceutical production, and resources for skills development.

The two parties further agreed to launch negotiations towards a Clean Trade and Investment Partnership to support the development of cleaner value chains for raw materials and local beneficiation, renewable and low carbon energy, and clean technology. Both parties committed to work together to address existing challenges in trade in animal and plant products. South Africa committed to find a solution to facilitate the imports of poultry from disease-free areas in the European Union into South Africa.

The Summit was also an opportunity for South Africa to influence international policies that could have an impact on our own economy. Both parties agreed to support a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace on conflicts around the globe including Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Palestine. This includes a need to reform the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, the European Union expressed support for South Africa's G20 Presidency in 2025, and our hosting of the G20 Summit at the end of the year. The EU also pledged to strengthen the G20 Compact with Africa.

Government welcomes the visit by the EU leaders to the country and we are confident that the agreements signed will not only accelerate economic growth but will help South Africa eradicate the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

*Nomonde Mnukwa is the Acting Director General of the GCIS