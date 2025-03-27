Nigeria: Group Rejects State of Emergency Call in Zamfara, Cites Legal Violations

Abuja — A civic group, the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, has rejected calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State, calling it unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The group stated that Zamfara has made security progress under Governor Dauda Lawal and that such a declaration would be unlawful.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Alhaji Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, the group condemned the move, attributing it to politicians seeking to create unrest.

It urged President Bola Tinubu to dismiss the calls, citing his commitment to democracy and constitutional governance.

The group referenced the Supreme Court's ruling against suspending elected officials under a state of emergency and stressed that Zamfara does not meet the constitutional criteria under Sections 188 and 305 of the 1999 Constitution.

Commending President Tinubu and the military for recent security improvements, the group noted that peace and stability have enabled economic and infrastructural progress, making a state of emergency unnecessary.

It accused proponents of the move of pursuing political agendas, arguing that if insecurity justified such action, it would apply nationwide.

Calling for unity, the group urged Zamfara politicians to prioritise development over rivalry and reaffirmed its commitment to peace and democracy.

The statement reads: "Calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State are reckless and politically driven. Security has improved, and further destabilisation would harm ongoing progress.

"Some failed politicians are sponsoring protests to push this agenda, despite the state's recovery from years of banditry. Their motives should be investigated.

"The Constitution does not allow for the removal of elected officials under a state of emergency. The Supreme Court has affirmed this.

"We commend President Tinubu and the military for their efforts in restoring security. Governance, not political distraction, should be the focus.

"Zamfara needs rebuilding, not disruption. We urge all stakeholders to support progress rather than fuel division.

"Our commitment remains to peace, unity, and democracy. We reject any action that undermines the Constitution or national stability."