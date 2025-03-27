Ethiopia: President Taye Bids Farewell to Bangladesh Ambassador, Holds Courtesy Meeting With Israeli Ambassador

27 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — President Taye Atske Sselassie bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia, Sikder Bodiruzzaman and held a courtesy meeting with Israeli Ambassador, Abraham Negussie on Wednesday.

During the farewell at the office of the president, President Taye expressed his gratitude for the ambassador's significant contributions during his tenure.

President Taye lauded him for his relentless dedication and efforts to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

Ambassador Bodiruzzaman expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him by the Ethiopian government and its people.

Appreciating the good weather condition of Ethiopia, the ambassador added that after coming to Ethiopia he was healthier than in Bangladesh.

His time in Ethiopia had been filled with positive experiences, further emphasizing the healthy condition of bilateral relations.

The ambassador pointed out that enhancing business cooperation as well as promoting people to people ties between Ethiopia and Bangladesh, particularly through operation of Ethiopian Airlines to Dhaka are among the great achievements he has made during his tenure here.

In a similar development, President Taye held a courtesy meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Negussie.

The meeting was focused on ongoing efforts of bilateral diplomatic activities between Ethiopia and Israel.

President Taye and Ambassador Negussie discussed ways of exploring potential areas for collaboration between the two countries, it was learnt.

Ambassador Negussie said that the courtesy meeting was important for him to update President Taye about the embassy's activities regarding bilateral relationship between Ethiopia and Israel.

Ethiopia and Israel have deep historical and unique relationships, the ambassador noted. He added that he is playing a positive role in advancing the historical relationships of the two countries into higher levels of cooperation.

Pointing out that Israel has experience of greening the desert areas, the ambassador said "we are working hard to bring Israeli technology to Ethiopia in order to advance the modern agriculture system, health service, cyber security and other areas of cooperation."

