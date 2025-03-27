Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Convenes Central Committee Meeting

27 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu PF will convene a Central Committee meeting this morning to deliberate on key issues affecting both the party and national development.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Zanu PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, is expected to focus on several matters, including the state of the party, the national economy and national food security.

Other issues impacting the general public are also on the agenda.

The Central Committee meeting follows the 382nd Ordinary Session of the Politburo, which was held yesterday.

During yesterday's Politburo session, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of upholding the party's constitution to maintain discipline within its ranks.

The Central Committee convenes for an ordinary session once every three months but may also meet at any time for extraordinary sessions.

