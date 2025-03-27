Angola: Former General João Luís Neto 'Xietu' Dies

Luanda — The first chief of the General Staff of the now defunct FAPLA, general João Luís Neto "Xietu", died Wednesday in Luanda of an illness, aged 81.

A retired general, João Luís Neto "Xietu" was born in the province of Ícolo e Bengo on February 8, 1944.

In March 1971, he was appointed commander of the northern sub-region of the then Popular Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA).

He took on the role of Chief of the Corporation in 1974.

A sports lover, Xietu was a "gold vip" member of the 1º de Agosto Military Club.ANM/ART/AMP