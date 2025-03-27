Namibia: Air Namibia's Resurrection Divides MPs

Lahja Nashuuta

As finance minister Erica Shafudah prepares to present the national budget in Parliament today, various lawmakers have expressed hope for increased allocations to education, job-creation and social welfare.

However, the potential revival of Air Namibia has sparked mixed reactions.

Members of various political parties said the budget must address economic challenges, improve essential services and ensure government spending aligns with the needs of the Namibian people.

The revival of the now-defunct national carrier appears not to be one of the national priorities, at least for some MPs.

McHenry Venaani, the leader of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), asserts that the government must allocate more funds towards housing and agriculture, particularly for mechanisation and agro-processing.

"We expect budget allocations to prioritise agriculture for job-creation and food security, housing and sanitation, reforms in the education sector, and the infrastructure development of dilapidated schools. Additionally, investments should be made in building and upgrading hospitals. These four critical areas are essential to transforming Namibia into a food-secure and job-creating economy," he stated.

Swanu's Evilastus Kaaronda said Air Namibia is a luxury the nation can do without.

He urged the government to instead channel resources towards employment-creation through the industrialisation of rural economies.

Kaaronda emphasised the need for increased investment in public healthcare and education, particularly early childhood development. He also called for provisions to support communities affected by recent natural disasters such as droughts and floods. "The government must make serviced land available, and provide housing to affected communities. Additionally, funds should be allocated to support over 3 000 seagoing employees (fishermen) who were unfairly dismissed years ago. Some of them have passed away due to stress-related complications, leaving their families in dire situations," he stated.

He further stressed the need for urgent improvements in Namibia's roads' infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, and proposed the establishment of an employment-creation fund.

This fund, he suggested, should be primarily supported by the government, with contributions from the private sector and workers.

"In short, we demand an expansionary budget to inject robustness into the economy," Kaaronda added.

Echoing those sentiments, Landless People's Movement (LPM) firebrand Utaara Mootu said a significant portion of the budget should go to education.

"The focus should be on improving infrastructure, equipping laboratories and training teachers. Statistics show that 40% of Namibians face acute food insecurity due to prolonged droughts and climate change. It is essential to invest in climate-smart agriculture and support small-scale farmers with infrastructure and training in modern technologies," she stated.

Mootu then called for increased funding to upgrade hospitals and clinics, procure essential medicines, and recruit and train more medical professionals.

Regarding the potential revival of Air Namibia, she said the feasibility and economic viability of the project should be informed by empirical research, not emotions.

"The plan must outline expected costs, proposed fleet and routes, and a management strategy to ensure this is not just another political gimmick," she underlined.

Swapo lawmaker and youth league secretary Ephraim Nekongo asserted that the budget must align with commitments outlined in the ruling party's manifesto.

"The budget must demonstrate a commitment to improving the quality of life for all Namibians. We expect robust funding for education, vocational training, healthcare infrastructure and employment programmes," he said.

On Air Namibia, Nekongo emphasised the need for a comprehensive and pragmatic approach.

"Any decision must be based on financial viability, operational efficiency and overall economic impact to ensure it serves the best interests of the Namibian people," he added.

From the side of the red berets, leader of the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters' Epafras Mukwiilongo stressed the importance of allocating more funds to healthcare, particularly in addressing infrastructure deficits and medication shortages.

The National Unity Democratic Organisation's only parliamentarian Vetaruhe Kandorozu proposed increased funding for school supplies, arguing that no parent should have to purchase stationery for their children. "Parents should simply register their children, and schools should provide all necessary learning materials," he reasoned.

He also wants free education at the tertiary level, including tuition and registration fees, to eliminate financial barriers for students.

In terms of land redistribution, Kandorozu advocated for increased funding to resettle landless citizens and expand communal areas.

He furthermore called for expanded social grant programmes, proposing an increase in pensioners' grants to N$3 000 per month, and a new N$300 monthly grant for every child born in Namibia. Additionally, he suggested a N$500 monthly stipend for unemployed individuals aged 18 and above to alleviate economic hardships.