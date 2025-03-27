Kenya: Kisumu Confirms Cholera Outbreak After 3 People Died

27 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu County Government has officially confirmed a cholera outbreak claiming three lives as 15 patients recorded similar symptoms.

Public Health and Sanitation County Gregory Ganda says Nyando Sub County is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Ganda says initial investigations including tests at the referral facility in Kisumu identified multiple pathogens associated with the outbreak.

"I can say that there is an upsurge of acute watery diarrhea cases in the county particularly in Nyando," he said.

He noted that posthumous testing on the three bodies confirmed cholera infection.

He says Ahero County Hospital has recorded 15 cases of acute watery diarrhea out of which 6 patients tested positive for cholera through rapid diagnostic tests, and one case confirmed via culture.

"Eleven patients have fully recovered and have been discharged, there is only one patient remaining in the hospital and is responding well to treatment" he said.

Addressing the press on Thursday at his Kisumu office, Ganda says the county immediately activated the emergency operation center to contain the spread of the outbreak.

He says the activation was necessary to coordinate response efforts across the country.

"Trained teams have been dispatched to the affected areas and healthcare workers are undergoing refresher training on cholera management," he disclosed.

Ganda further noted that surveillance has been enhanced across the sub counties to ensure early detection and response to new cases.

For quick tests, the CECM says the county has expanded laboratory testing by distributing rapid diagnostic tests kits to facilitate timely pathogen identification.

He says the county has also intensified public awareness campaigns to educate residents on preventive measures and symptoms.

"Public health officers are ensuring compliance with proper water, sanitation and hygiene practices across the county," he said.

Ganda also sounded a public advisory to the residents of Kisumu to take precautions to prevent further spread of the disease.

"Boil or treat drinking water, wash hands thoroughly after visiting toilets and wash fruits and vegetables before consumption," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.