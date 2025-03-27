Southern Africa: Behind Every Statistic, There's a Story - Strengthening Household Surveys in SADC

document

Statistical experts from 15 SADC Member States region gathered in Johannesburg, South Africa from 10-14 March 2025, for an intensive Regional Workshop on Sampling Methodologies for Household Surveys. Facilitated by the SADC Regional Statistics Project with funding from the World Bank, the workshop is a critical step in strengthening the quality of household survey data that informs decision-making across our region.

Household surveys are the backbone of national statistics, providing essential data on employment, poverty, health, and living conditions. However, ensuring that these surveys produce accurate, reliable, and representative data requires strong sampling methodologies and that's precisely what the workshop focused on.

Participants received hands-on training in sampling design and selection, ensuring that survey samples accurately represent populations using random, stratified, and systematic sampling methods. A key focus was on weighting and error estimation, where participants learned techniques to adjust for survey biases and non-response rates, enhancing the reliability of collected data. Additionally, the training included practical sessions on statistical software, specifically STATA, to equip participants with the skills to implement complex sampling methodologies. To further strengthen data integrity, the workshop also addressed survey quality assurance, introducing strategies to minimise non-sampling errors, improve data collection processes, and enhance field operations, ensuring that household surveys across the SADC region produce high-quality, reliable statistics.

The better our data, the stronger the policies that guide economic planning, poverty reduction strategies, and social development across SADC. Through this World Bank-funded initiative, we are building the technical expertise needed to ensure household surveys reflect the actual socio-economic conditions of our region.

We are laying the foundation for evidence-based policymaking that drives sustainable development and economic growth by strengthening statistical capacity. Behind every statistic is a real story, and our mission is to ensure that it is told with accuracy and integrity.