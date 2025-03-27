Angola: Cubango Expects to Harvest Over 400 Tons of Rice This Season

26 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — At least 420 tons of rice are expected to be harvested in the current 2024/2025 agricultural campaign in Cubango province, the director of the Agriculture Office, José Luís Jonatão Navalha, said on Tuesday in Menongue.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director said the province harvested 2,000 tons of rice last year. He added that the goal of the current campaign is to apply value chains in terms of good practices to increase productivity.

To make the campaign a success and reach expected levels, the provincial agriculture, livestock and fisheries office gave out 300 tons of rice seeds, fertilizer, and other supplies.

José Navalha said the institution is working on putting an agricultural policy in place that covers all stages of production and distribution. This is important to make sure the agricultural sector can continue to compete and be sustainable.

The current rice production campaign is being carried out by 66 associations, agricultural cooperatives and small individual farmers. The municipalities of Longa, Menongue and Cuchi are the biggest rice producers in Cubango province.

