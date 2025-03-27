Somalia and China Explore Enhanced Cooperation and Aid in Mogadishu Talks

27 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, March 27 — Somalia's disaster management chief, Mahamuud Moallim, held a "productive" meeting with China's ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, in the capital Mogadishu, focusing on deepening bilateral ties and boosting cooperation, officials said Thursday.

The talks underscored the importance of sustainable financing for community development, with discussions centering on flood prevention, large-scale reservoir projects, dam construction, and well drilling to ensure essential services for community safety and welfare, according to a statement from Moallim's office.

A key focus was China's potential role in enhancing humanitarian assistance, including bolstering the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) through improved grant development, staff training, and the provision of critical materials for emergency operations.

"The meeting highlighted strategies to strengthen cooperation and enhance bilateral relations," Moallim posted on X, alongside the Chinese embassy's account, signaling a push to fortify ties between the two nations.

The discussions come as Somalia grapples with recurring natural disasters, including floods and droughts, which have strained its resources and infrastructure, prompting calls for international support.

