Somalia: U.S. Military Target Islamic State With Airstrikes in Puntland, Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States Military launched airstrikes against Islamic State (IS) militants in northern Somalia at the request of the federal government, intensifying efforts to counter the group's expanding influence in the Bari region.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) operation hit "known IS hideouts" in the Golis mountains of the semi-autonomous Puntland region late Tuesday, according to a Mogadishu statement. Initial reports suggest "multiple IS fighters" were killed, with no civilian casualties noted, though further details remain undisclosed.

Despite its smaller presence in Somalia compared to Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab, IS has sparked growing alarm among security experts due to its rising activity in the East African country.

The strikes align with an ongoing counter-terrorism push by local forces in the Al-Miskeed mountain range, the Somali government added.

In a separate statement, AFRICOM corroborated the outcome, confirming the deaths of several IS operatives and no civilian harm. "This group has demonstrated its intent and ability to target U.S. and allied forces," AFRICOM stated, underscoring the threat IS poses to American security interests.

Puntland officials have yet to respond to inquiries about the strikes. Since December, the region's defense forces have been battling IS in the Golis mountains, where the group is thought to have entrenched itself.

The operation follows U.S. strikes in February, which Puntland authorities said eliminated "key IS figures," though specifics were withheld.