Africa's First Consortium of Medical Schools Launched in Kigali

The first consortium of medical schools in Africa was launched on Tuesday, March 25, as part of the efforts to enhance medical education standards on the continent, strengthen institutional partnerships, and address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

The initiative was unveiled during the inaugural Advancing Medical Education in Africa conference, hosted by the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), in partnership with Rwanda's Ministry of Health.

Prof. Lionel Green Thompson, president-elect of the consortium, said that its formation marks a critical turning point in how medical schools across Africa collaborate and share resources.

He pointed out that disparities in medical education and healthcare infrastructure have previously hindered the continent's ability to train sufficient numbers of well-qualified doctors.

"We also launch this consortium at a moment of commitment to gathering Africans in pursuit of African solutions," he added, "The consortium sees itself as a dynamic interaction essentially of people, policy, and the promises we make."

"Together we want to change the health outcomes of the people as an essential thing. What we have done is quite remarkable."

According to Prof. Thompson, the consortium seeks, to among others, bridge gaps in medical training, research, and healthcare delivery.

It is expected that member institutions within the consortium will share curricula, faculty expertise, and research opportunities.

Prof. Senait Fisseha, the Vice President, Global Programs at the Susan Thompson Buffet Foundation, echoed similar sentiments, maintaining that the new consortium reflects the importance of tailoring medical education to the specific health challenges faced by African nations.

She said that the African continent faces immense health challenges, from high maternal mortality, and infectious diseases to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

"At the same time, our countries are navigating a rapidly changing financial landscape with declining international support, and increasing domestic pressure," she added.

Despite these challenges, however, she issued a rallying call that Africans can either let the obstacles paralyse them or use them as a catalyst for transformation.

"We have the talent, institutions, and the willpower to drive change from within. At the heart of the change is how we educate and train our healthcare workforce. This is the time to reimagine medical education for Africa's future."

"It is time to take ownership of our medical education to develop a shared pan-African curriculum that is grounded in our reality, focused on the diseases and health system challenges that this continent faces."

Prof Fisseha shared similar sentiments with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Health, Dr Yvan Butera, who tackled the need to strengthen collaborations between medical schools, research institutions, and health ministries, ensuring alignment, with national health priorities.

Minister Butera shared Rwanda's example of introducing fellowship programmes in cancer after it emerged that the deadly disease claimed the lives of many in Rwanda on an annual average.

"We must link health priorities with medical education," he reiterated.

Africa faces a critical shortage of healthcare professionals, with many countries struggling to meet the World Health Organization's recommended doctor-to-patient ratio.

Experts said that the launch of the new consortium "is a strategic step" towards mitigating this issue by ensuring that medical schools produce graduates who are not only highly trained but also motivated to serve their local communities.