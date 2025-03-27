Malawi: Mzuzu Police Block Journalists Amid 'Paintgate'

Mzuzu Police have barred journalists from photographing the newly constructed Mzuzu Police Clinic, just days after Northern Region Police Commissioner Richard Luhanga was arrested on corruption charges.

Luhanga was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly stealing paint donated by Press Trust Limited for the clinic's renovation. Instead, he is accused of diverting the materials to refurbish his private estate in Bolero, Rumphi District.

"No one is allowed to take pictures of the clinic," said a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Journalists attempting to document the facility's condition were turned away without explanation. The sudden restrictions have raised concerns over press freedom and transparency, especially as the Malawi Police Service faces increased scrutiny over corruption allegations.

Luhanga's arrest is part of a broader investigation into suspected misconduct within the police force. The ACB launched its probe after receiving reports that resources meant for Mzuzu Police projects were being misused for personal gain.

Sources indicate that the stolen paint is only part of a larger web of corruption involving the diversion of police resources for private use.

This is not the first time senior police officials have been embroiled in corruption scandals. Over the years, the Malawian police service has faced persistent allegations of bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power. Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index continues to rank Malawi as struggling with corruption, particularly within public institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Civil society organizations argue that such cases erode public trust in law enforcement and undermine efforts to combat crime. The Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has called for systemic reforms, including stronger oversight mechanisms and harsher penalties for officials found guilty of corruption.

"The public deserves to know the truth," said one local reporter. "Blocking the press only fuels speculation and suspicion."

Media and civil rights activists are demanding greater police transparency, arguing that law enforcement must be held accountable--especially in cases involving the misuse of public resources.

Luhanga's arrest has sparked public outrage, with many questioning the depth of corruption within the service. Civil society groups are calling for a full-scale investigation and urging authorities to act decisively.

Meanwhile, journalists continue pushing for access, insisting that a free press is essential for exposing wrongdoing and keeping the public informed.