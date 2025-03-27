Zimbabwe: Progress Made in Achieving Energy Security

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the First 100-Day Cycle of 2025.

In the "moving the economy up of the value chain" pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu highlighted the following achievements for projects under his purview:

Installation of a PET project worth US$1,7 million at Ingwebu Breweries in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is on course;

Installation of an advanced tissue converting and printing plant to the tune of US$ 2,5 million by Supreme Brands is on course;

Establishment of the ZITF 2025 Business Connections in strategic partnership with private sector business member organisations;

Conducting reserved sector blitz and registration of 779 businesses in 6 provinces of Zimbabwe;

Intensification of the consumer protection programme including product inspections; measuring instruments checks; and consumer education awareness campaigns inspections in the ten provinces of Zimbabwe is on course;

Drilling of three boreholes in Mutare, Gweru and Masvingo as part of trade measures infrastructure capacitation is on course; and

Equipping and commissioning of mobile van laboratories as part of trade measures infrastructure capacitation.

In terms of the digital economy pillar, the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, reported the following progress:

Equipping of 10 000 citizens with digital skills is on course in all provinces, with 5 000 citizens having already been trained;

Resourcing of the remaining 21 rural district councils across all provinces, with distribution of ICT gadgets completed;

Establishment of 10 ICT laboratories in all provinces is on course with the inclusion of Starlink gadgets;

Establishment of a post office kiosk at Tsanzaguru, Makoni District in Manicaland Province is well on course;

Installation of a digital postal System in Harare is in progress. The Zimpost mobile application was developed and completed;

Deployment of 62 broadband network base stations in all provinces, with 31 base stations having been completed;

Deployment of e-learning platforms to 20 schools;

Establishment of a technology park in Harare is on course;

Construction of the fibre distribution hub under the fibre to the home project in Belvedere, Harare, is on course;

Implementation of the Long-Term Evolution project is on course;

Implementation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Kazungula fibre backbone project completed;

Development of the Government Applications Procurement Framework is on course; and

Connection of health facilities in Gokwe North on the Telemedicine system is on.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, in order to achieve energy security reported the following progress:

Implementation of the Zvarota Institutions grid extension project in Shurugwi is 100 percent complete;

Construction of the 120MW Maximind thermal power plant in Buhera district Manicaland Province has been completed;

Construction of 100MW Prestige thermal power plant in Beitbridge district is on course;

Construction of the 2.5MW Guruve solar plant is on course;

Construction of the New Glovers 10MW solar project in Kwekwe district is on course;

Construction of the 45 MW Zimplants solar plant in Chegutu District is 40% complete;

Construction of the 20MW Manhize thermal power plant in Mvuma is on course;

Construction of the 240MW Zhongzhing Heli thermal power plant (coal powered) in Hwange district is on course and currently generating 20 MW;

Construction of Gandavaroyi Community mini solar grid in Gokwe North District is 83 percent complete;

Construction of the 160kW Soti Source community solar mini grid project is 85 percent complete;

Construction of Makhaza Institution grid extension project in Tsholotsho District is 100 percent complete; and

Implementation of the Zendele Primary School solar mini grid is 70 percent complete.

Under the Food Security pillar of National Development Strategy 1, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuku highlighted the following achievements:

Implementation of the 50ha Gororo irrigation scheme in Chivi is 90 percent complete;

Implementation of the 37ha Wanezi irrigation scheme in Insiza District is 80 percent complete;

Planting of 1 822 904ha of maize against a target 1,8 million ha under the 2024/2025 summer season;

Planting of 717 481 hectares against a target of 720 000 hectares for traditional grains, a 99,7 percent target;

Production of 29 million litres of milk as at day 50, against a target of 28 million litres;

Production of 22 500 tonnes of beef as at day 50 against a target of 22 500 tonnes;

Production of 2 820 tonnes of goat meat against a target of 2 500 tonnes; and

Distribution of 108 700 chicks at day 50 against a target of 150 000 chicks under the Presidential Rural Poultry Scheme.

THE PIPELINES AMENDMENT BILL

Cabinet considered and approved the Pipelines Amendment Bill.

The amendment will ensure maximum protection of pipelines by prohibiting all activities within the pipeline reserve; to impose stiffer penalties as well as provide for the inspection and maintenance of the pipeline reserve.

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE AND THE REPUBLIC OF ALGERIA ON COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Algeria on Cooperation in the Field of Science and Technology.

The objective of the memorandum is to create a framework for co-operation in Science and Technology between Zimbabwe and Algeria, through exchange of experts, capacity building, collaboration in research among other activities. The two countries shall collaborate in areas such as biotechnology, electronics, pharmacology and management of information systems.

REPORT ON HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO NAMIBIA FOR THE INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF PRESIDENT NETUMBO NANDI-NDAITWAH

Cabinet received a report on President Mnangagwa's visit to Namibia for the inauguration of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, which was held on March 21.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with the celebrations of Namibia's 35th Independence anniversary, which was held under the theme "Honouring the past, embracing the future".

Eight Heads of State and Government from the following countries were in attendance: Angola; Botswana; the Democratic Republic of Congo; Kenya; Mozambique; South Africa; and Tanzania.

Ghana and Malawi were represented at the vice president level. Cuba was represented at the prime minister level.

The following former presidents were also in attendance: His Excellency Thabo Mbeki, and His Excellency Jacob Zuma of South Africa; His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana; Her Excellency Joyce Banda of Malawi; Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, and other notable high-level women leaders such as Madam Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The presence of Zimbabwe at the ceremony, alongside leadership from the region, the continent and beyond, underscores the importance of regional, continental and international cooperation.