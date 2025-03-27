Zimbabwe: Double Delight Awaits Milanzi

Saturday night could bring a double celebration for star boxer Hassan Milanzi when he defends his World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Bantamweight title against Tanzania's Abdul Kubira at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

Milanzi will be at Cresta Lodge the following day, hoping to bag the 2024 Outstanding Male Boxer award at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) ceremony.

He is one of three nominees for the top award, alongside Tatenda Biningu and Peter Pambeni.

Milanzi has had an impressive year, winning two international belts.

On April 6, he secured the African Boxing Union (ABU) SADC title with a split decision victory over Gracious Simwalizi in Lusaka, Zambia.

The Gweru-based pugilist then claimed the WBF Super Bantamweight title by defeating Clifford Antafu at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare on November 9 last year.

While Milanzi's competitors, Pambeni and Biningu, had a mixed season last year, Milanzi's achievements make him a strong favourite to win the Outstanding Male Boxer award.

Biningu won the WBF Intercontinental Flyweight belt in July but lost to Namibia's Mateus Heita in a World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title fight in November. Pambeni had one victory, against Alexander Likande of Malawi.

Before thinking about the award, Milanzi must defend his WBF belt against Kubira.

"The most important thing is to defend this belt so that Zimbabwe remains on the international boxing map," Milanzi said.

With 13 wins in 17 matches and an unbeaten streak since September 2022, Milanzi is confident about his chances.

"Preparations have been going well, and I am ready for Kubira. I want to make sure this WBF belt stays in Zimbabwe.

"I am fighting on home soil so I don't have to disappoint fans who will be backing me on the night. It's also about staying relevant as a boxer," added Milanzi.

The upcoming fight is part of the Rise of Champions 5 tournament being championed by Otto Boxing Stable, which will also feature Tinashe "Jones" Majoni vying for the vacant WBF Super Flyweight title against Aubrey Masamba of Malawi.

Former African Boxing Union (ABU) Lightweight champion Aliyah Phiri, who recently completed a one-year suspension, will also make his return to the ring.

"We expect all international boxers to arrive in Zimbabwe on Thursday, in time for the weigh-in on Friday," said Ali Phiri of Otto Boxing Stable.

"Preparations are on point, and we expect this to be a memorable boxing night. We are urging boxing fans from Harare and beyond to pack 7 Arts Theatre on Sunday," added Phiri.

The tournament will also feature Charles Manyuchi, who will face Limbani Lano of Malawi in a heavyweight non-title fight. Nyasha Hwata will defend his national Lightweight belt against Evans Husayihwevhu on the same night.