Zimbabwe: Sikombela Restriction Camp - Gokwe's Hidden Gem of Zim's Liberation Struggle

IN his book, "Life in Detention: Oral Histories of Confinement in Rhodesian Detention Centres", Munyaradzi B Munochiveyi quoted the late veteran nationalist and one of Zimbabwe's founding fathers, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo--a long-time detainee in Rhodesia--who said, "The objective (of detention) was to cut us off from the world, to make it forget us and us forget it."

The late Vice President's words encapsulate the psychological and social warfare inherent in the Rhodesian detention system. It reveals that detention was not merely about physical confinement, but also about the deliberate attempt to erase the detainees' existence from both the external world and their sense of self.

It was a system designed to create and inflict horrible forms of punishment on captured "terrorists" (freedom fighters) who were fighting for independence.

This manifested in punitive detention camps such as the notorious Gonakudzingwa in Masvingo Province, Sikombela, and Whawha in the Midlands Province. These three geographically mapped and strategically designed camps aimed to drain revolutionary leaders of their fighting spirit systematically.

Consequently, these detention centres remain a vital part of the country's collective memory, capturing the harrowing experiences of Zimbabwe's liberation-struggle-era political prisoners and detainees who were incarcerated during the fight for independence.

Building upon the regime's strategy of psychological and physical punishment, these detainees were not "criminals" in the conventional sense. Still, they were imprisoned for holding political opinions that challenged the Rhodesian government.

Furthermore, to deter potential freedom fighters from taking up arms against the colonialists, isolated prisons and detention centres were deliberately established.

However, despite the horrific and brutal conditions detainees endured at the hands of the Ian Smith regime, they refused to give up hope and persevered in the struggle that would ultimately bring independence.

"In these detention centres, African political offenders confronted varying degrees of deprivation, control, and isolation.

"Unlike the prisons that held African political offenders convicted of political crimes in Rhodesian courts of law and sentenced to serve time in jail, detention centres held those Africans not charged with any crime or tried in court.

"In the wake of increasing African political activism in Rhodesia, newly amended and legislated laws in the 1960s allowed Rhodesian authorities to impose detention orders on any persons who, in their opinion, posed a threat to the maintenance of law and order.

"Africans actively involved in nationalist political organisations, or those suspected of actively supporting the liberation struggle, but who did not commit any prosecutable crime, risked being detained as saboteurs, agitators, or provocateurs," noted Munochiveyi.

Munochiveyi further noted that, in essence, African detainees were "prisoners of conscience" whose only crime was holding political opinions contrary to the Rhodesian regime.

"Detention was thus an especially repressive form of confinement that Rhodesian authorities deployed to restrict their political opponents whom they could not prosecute in courts of law."

As Zimbabwe commemorates its 45th year of independence, with the celebrations set to be hosted in the Midlands Province, a particularly striking historical element emerges from the region's Gokwe District: Sikombela.

This former detention camp, located about five kilometres from the Kwekwe-Gokwe road in the Midlands Province, holds a unique significance within the narrative of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

The Sikombela Restriction Camp consisted of six distinct rectangular barrack floors of concrete measuring approximately four metres by eight metres in size each.

Unlike other detention facilities, Sikombela primarily served as a ZANU detention camp, housing prominent nationalist leaders such as the late former President Robert Mugabe, Cdes Simon Muzenda, Enos Nkala, Eddison Zvobgo, and Edgar Tekere.

These leaders were detained at Sikombela during the height of the struggle, while their counterparts from ZAPU were largely confined to Whawha and Gonakudzingwa.

It is at this restriction camp where the Sikombela Declaration -- a dossier outlining war strategy -- was drafted by senior ZANU officials.

This historical context casts a significant light on Gokwe, the district now chosen to host the nation's independence celebrations, highlighting a journey from a site of oppression to a place of national celebration.

While the entire nation reflects on the sacrifices made for freedom, the province holds a tangible connection to the struggle through Sikombela.

This site represents a crucial chapter in the nation's history, where key architects of Zimbabwe's independence endured confinement.

The presence of Sikombela during this year's celebrations adds a layer of depth and poignancy, reminding the nation of the specific hardships faced by those who paved the way for independence, and of the unique historical role the Midlands Province played.

Although what remains at Sikombela is just a sign labelled "Sikombela National Monument", following the destruction of all structures that once served as cells for the gallant sons of the soil who were detained there, in 2013 the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe declared the camp a national monument.

The Sikombela camp falls under the liberation heritage site category. It was nominated based on its historical significance.

In its nomination dossier, the National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe states that Sikombela cannot be taken for granted as it is a place with strong and glowing memories of how the hard-won independence was gained through the sacrifices of the country's nationalists.

"It is where the document, which gave instructions to ignite the liberation war, was ratified. Edgar Tekere, who was the secretary of the youth wing, concealed the document in one of the anthills," reads the dossier.

During their 2013 visit to the Sikombela Restriction Camp, ex-detainees, including Cde Thomas Ziki, recounted the horrific forms of punishment they endured. Cde Ziki stated that Sikombela evoked painful memories.

"Sikombela reminds me of the period which I don't want repeated, a period of slavery and oppression. Anyone who dared criticise the colonial regime was considered a traitor or saboteur who deserved nothing but to be isolated from other people.

"When we arrived at Sikombela -- the area was infested by tsetse flies and mosquitoes and medication was not readily available. The inhuman conditions made us stronger until we were moved to Harare Maximum Security Prison," said Cde Ziki.

He said some people would smuggle letters and information about the war in and out of the detention centre.

As a result, Cde Ziki said, they were able to keep up and strategise accordingly until they were moved to Harare Maximum Security Prison.

"We had communication with the outside world through some people who would smuggle in and out letters or notes," he said.

There is no doubt that Sikombela Restriction Camp holds a crucial, yet often understated, position in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

As a site of detention for prominent nationalist leaders, it represents the resilience and sacrifice that ultimately paved the way for independence.

Given that this year's celebrations are taking place in Gokwe, the Midlands Province, the location of Sikombela, it becomes particularly important to recognise Sikombela's historical significance.

This hidden gem in Zimbabwe's liberation history serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles endured. As we celebrate this year's independence, therefore, its legacy should be prominently remembered, reinforcing the narrative of national unity and the sacrifices made for freedom.