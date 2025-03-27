Zimbabwe: Krog, Chinhoi Make Seregenti Cut

Zimbabwe professional golfers, Stuart Krog and Robson Chinhoi, remained in contention at the Serengeti play-offs at Serengeti Golf Estates in Johannesburg, South Africa, after making the cut in the R2.5 million purse tournament.

Krog led the Zimbabwean duo, finishing 54th with rounds of 73, 71, 72, and 73 for a one-over-par 288 total. Chinhoi placed 67th, carding rounds of 72, 71, 72, and 77 for a seven-over-par 295 total.

South African George Coetzee claimed his 15th Sunshine Tour title, winning by three strokes with a solid 69. Coetzee finished ahead of Daniel van Tonder, who took second place on 16 under par with a final-round 69.

Coetzee's victory was special, coming after a return from injury and the birth of his child. "This win means a lot to me," he said.

The victory propelled Coetzee 48 places up the Order of Merit to 28th, securing his spot in the season-ending DNi Tour Championship presented by RMB. The top 50 players on the Order of Merit will compete at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate.

Daniel van Tonder, the current Order of Merit leader, pushed hard on the final day but couldn't close the gap on Coetzee. Stefan Wears-Taylor's impressive eight-under-par 64 in the final round earned him a share of third place on 14 under par alongside Kyle de Beer (67) and Stals Swart (70).

Altin van der Merwe finished sixth on 13 under par with a 68, securing his lead in the Fortress Top Rookie of the Year standings ahead of the season's final tournament.