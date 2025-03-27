Southern Africa: Red-Hot Basopo Makes Powerful Statement in Eswatini

Zimbabwean International Kudakwashe Basopo has taken Eswatini by storm after netting 12 goals in Nsingizini Hotspurs' 26-0 victory over Red Rhinos in the Women's Ingwenyama Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

The feat takes her tally to 19 goals, reinforcing her position at the pole position of the prestigious cup golden boot race.

Basopo, a former Mighty Warriors star joined the Eswatini side, at the start of the year, on loan from Black Rhinos Queens.

Making a powerful introductory statement Basopo has been consistently dishing out fine performances to and has found her range in all her three appearances so far.

Her weekend performance propelled her team to the tournament finals, scheduled for the weekend.

With her eyes set on helping her side win the top gong in the cup contest, Basopo has vowed to continue with her scoring form, at Nsingizini.

"When you are a forward, your job is to score goals so your main focus should largely be about that," she said.

"It is key for one to be a team player but with an understanding of what your specific role on that team is.

"Coming here, my job, I was told, is to give the team goals and I am happy it is working out this way, I could not ask for more."

With the spotlight cast on her in the foreign land, Basopo is trading cautiously.

"When you set the bar high for yourself like this, it is important to keep your cool and focus on the game," she said.

"I have played football at the highest level before, I obviously learnt a lot and those lessons should guide me now so I am very careful not to succumb to pressure.

"Being a new kid in any community is not easy, worse when people get to know you with such a blistering record.

"It means that every time I step on the pitch they will always remind me of these moments hence I need to stay on top of my game."

Basopo's resurgence could be a welcome sight for the Mighty Warriors who have found it difficult to make an impact upfront on their assignments.

The national team, under the mentorship of coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda, is currently in a rebuilding process, trying to assemble a new Mighty Warriors generation.

With experience still an undeniably key element Sibanda will no doubt need some seasoned players such as Basopo as the Mighty Warriors also look to make an impact and possibly win this year's COSAFA Women's Championship.

For now Basopo has chosen to let her exploits on the field do the talking while she focuses on perfecting her art.

"When I came here, Zimbabwe was off season so I was a bit rusty but I now feel lighter which means I am putting in enough work," said Basopo.

"I now understand my teammates better and vice-versa...to sum it up, I am enjoying life at the Hotspurs.

"Currently my main focus is the new club, I need to work harder to justify my presence here and a national team call up will be just a bonus."