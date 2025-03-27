Zimbabwe: Mapaya Motivated By World Champs Final

Triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya has set his sights on securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, after a promising performance at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Mapaya, who is based in the United States, finished seventh at the World Indoor Championships with a jump of 16.74m. This was his maiden appearance in a World Championships final.

"This performance has definitely set the tone for my next big target," Mapaya said.

"I'm going in the right direction if I can make the final on the world stage. It shows that I belong there."

Mapaya's sights are now firmly set on the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.

Italy's Andy Diaz Hernandez won gold at the World Indoor Championships with a new world lead of 17.80m, while Yaming Zhu of China took silver with 17.33m, and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso claimed bronze with 17.15m.

To qualify for the World Championships, Mapaya will need to jump 17.22m. However, his performance at the World Indoor Championships, where he jumped 16.74m, has given him confidence that he can achieve the qualifying standard.

"I'm very excited and happy that I was able to make the final. That's my first-ever World Championships final status, so I'm definitely grateful," he said.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) director of coaching, talent identification, and development, Lisimati Phakamile, was pleased with Mapaya's performance and is hopeful that he will make the cut for the World Championships.

"Chenge has been doing well, and he has been very positive in his competitions and training," Phakamile said.

"He's one patriotic and fun-loving athlete that I always believe and trust in. He's going to work very hard to qualify."

Mapaya, who has previously competed at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and Eugene in 2022, is now taking a break before the outdoor season begins. He plans to spend time with his family in Zimbabwe before returning to competition in May.

"Hopefully, we can start competing by May. I'll ensure my body is good, and we focus on the ultimate goal - Tokyo." The qualifying standard for men is 17.22m.