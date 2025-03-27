Zimbabwe: Marley's 1980 Visit Opened Doors for Jamaican Crooners

Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley)'s visit to Zimbabwe in 1980 was a monumental event that opened floodgates for Jamaicans and left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

Showbiz gurus, Hararians and freedom-hungry Zimbabweans gathered for the Independence Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium.

The atmosphere was electric, filled with a mix of euphoria and anxiety as the nation stood on the brink of a new era.

For both nationalists and the masses yearning for freedom, this was an event not to be missed.

The festivities at Rufaro were headlined by the late legendary reggae prophet Marley) and the Wailers, who arrived in Harare to endorse Zimbabwe's newfound independence.

Those fortunate enough to attend the show often describe it as a defining moment, one that still resonates in the archives of their memories. The ceremonial home of football became a vibrant stage for Marley, who not only entertained but also inspired a generation with his powerful message of hope and liberation. Forty-five years later, the memories of that unforgettable day continue to linger in the minds of those who experienced it.

Marley, a true philosopher and a passionate advocate for African emancipation, played a pivotal role in ushering Zimbabwe into its new dawn.

As the nation celebrated its Independence Day, Marley's presence added a unique depth to the festivities, marking the beginning of a transformative chapter in Zimbabwe's history.

Although he died on May 11, 1981 -- a year after his historic visit to Zimbabwe -- he left footprints that are hard to erase. He will also be credited with opening the floodgates for other Jamaican artists who toured Zimbabwe.

Since then, Jamaicans have continued to visit our shores for live performances, while others have adopted Zimbabwe as their second home.

Not only have Jamaican artists fallen in love with Zimbabweans, but they have also been embraced by the locals due to Marley's influence. Despite his international appeal and fame, which he still enjoys from his grave, Marley's love for this country was immense. Fellow Jamaican artists and groups have become regular visitors to Zimbabwe. Mystic Roots Band, Don Carlos, Sizzla Kalonji, Capleton, Cocoa Tea, Fantan Moja, Sean Paul, Anthony B, Busy Signal, Morgan Heritage, and most recently, Burning Spear, are some of the big names to have visited our shores. The list would be incomplete without mentioning Luciano, who performed twice in Zimbabwe, as well as Popcaan and Chris Martin. Martin, who preferred being called Tinashe during his visit courtesy of Red Rose Entertainment under the aegis of Barbara "Mama Red Rose" Chikosi, thoroughly enjoyed his stay, and it was Marley who paved the way.

As the countdown to the 2025 Uhuru celebrations gather momentum, Marley's name will always be on many people's lips.

A down-to-earth reggae icon, he funded his trip to Harare out of love for Zimbabwe and even composed a special song for this journey. Affable reggae crooner, researcher, and musician Professor Zindi, who had a close encounter with Marley in 1980, told the Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that the late reggae prophet inspired other artistes to fall in love with Zimbabwe.

"Bob Marley's 1980 visit to Zimbabwe played a significant role in encouraging other Jamaicans to fall in love with the country.

"Most Jamaican artistes wanted to follow suit after what happened to Marley. The warm hospitality he received in Zimbabwe was enough to convince them to come here," stressed Professor Zindi.

"Marley was a down-to-earth singer despite being a superstar. When he came here, he was humble and never behaved like a pop star or top celebrity. "He actually funded his trip to Zimbabwe when he was invited to perform at the Uhuru celebrations."

Professor Zindi recounted how the late nationalist Edgar "Two Boy" Tekere brokered the deal after sending emissaries to negotiate with Marley.

"Tekere was the one who sent Job Kadengu, who owned a club, and Gordon Muchanyuka, another businessman from Harare back in the day. The two managed to convince Marley to perform in Zimbabwe, but he brought his own equipment and paid for his band members' travel fares to come and perform. That alone was enough proof of his love for the country," he emphasised.

He only singled out the late Peter Tosh as the only pompous Jamaican reggae artiste who made "weird" demands when approached to perform here.

"The only person who was rude was Peter Tosh, who wanted an invitation to perform from the late former President Robert Mugabe. He insisted that he would only come with an invitation from Mugabe," he recalled.

Fellow reggae fanatic and entertainment consultant Taonga "CC" Mafundikwa, who was young when Marley came to Zimbabwe, noted that the visit was a game-changer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It opened many floodgates because we have many Jamaicans still visiting Harare after Marley. "I am close to most artiste who came after Marley and were charmed by our hospitality.

"The late Peeteh Morgan of Morgan Heritage always told me he was more than willing to come and just visit Zimbabwe. It's quite unfortunate that he is now late, but we can't take away the love he had for this nation," he said.

Mafundikwa believes that good ties between Harare and Jamaica should be maintained for the development of the music sector.

"We need to maintain the good relations existing between the countries. Credit should always be given to Marley, whose genuine love for Zimbabwe was unparalleled.

"He loved this country, and it would be great for the nation to host members of his family one day," he shared.

Credit also goes to local arts promoters who have been hosting these international acts from Jamaica to exchange notes with locals.

With the 45th Uhuru celebrations on the horizon, this is the perfect time to remember icons of Marley's calibre who contributed significantly to our first Independence Day celebrations.