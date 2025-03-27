Zimbabwe: Fugitive Prisoner's Bid for Freedom Short-Lived

Escaped prisoner Luke Zinyengere (29), a suspect embroiled in a web of serious criminal activities, including escaping lawful custody, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, has been rearrested.

Last Friday, Zinyengere escaped at the end of the day's court proceedings with help from family members who supplied him with a pistol while he was being escorted to a prison truck meant to take prisoners brought to court back to Harare Remand Prison.

He successfully escaped, using the firearm to hijack a motor vehicle at gunpoint and fleeing the scene while his accomplice, Tafadzwa Richard Marondera, was apprehended just outside the court fence as he sought to flee towards Belvedere Road, Harare.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said police also apprehended several of Zinyengere's relatives: 19-year-old Tatenda Zinyengere, 31-year-old Kelvin Chinganga, Siphelile Zinyengere, and 28-year-old Obey Rwaendepi.

They have been arrested on charges of assisting in the suspect's escape from the court premises and harbouring him thereafter.

Preliminary investigations unveiled a concerning collaboration among the suspects.

The police said that Tatenda Zinyengere allegedly provided the loaded revolver pistol used in his brother's escape and subsequent robbery.

The police said that following the escape, Luke Zinyengere, used the weapon to rob a local resident, Tinashe Chiyamuro, of his Mazda Demio vehicle.

Luke reportedly abandoned the stolen vehicle along Kaguvi Street in Harare, only to be aided by other suspects who attempted to facilitate his escape to a neighbouring country.

In light of these incidents, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued a stern warning to the public against harbouring criminals, stressing that such acts not only undermine law enforcement efforts but also obstruct the course of justice.

The police have urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

As investigations continue, the ZRP remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, reinforcing the need for community cooperation in the fight against crime.