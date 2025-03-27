Ethiopia: TPLF Rejects PM Abiy's Call to Nominate Tigray Interim President, Calls It 'Unilateral Decision' Violating Pretoria Agreement

Addis Abeba — The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has rejected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's call for Tigray's people to "nominate" candidates for the interim presidency, calling it a "unilateral decision" that "violates the Pretoria Agreement."

The federal government has "persistently sought to unilaterally impose new terms on the CoHA, engaging in acts of sabotage that undermine peace and progress," TPLF said.

In a statement issued on 26 March, the TPLF further accused the federal government of "setting aside the spirit and content" of the agreement and making decisions "without joint discussion and understanding among the contracting parties."

citing Article 10 of the Pretoria agreement, which stated that "the establishment of in inclusive interim regional administration will be settled through political dialogue between the parties," the TPLF accused the federal government of "deciding solely through inappropriate laws" by citing Proclamation 359/1995 and Regulation 533/2015, "in direct contradiction to the spirit and content of the CoHA."

"...the Interim Government in Tigray is a product of the CoHA, not a unilateral decision by the Ethiopian government. The current hostile actions blatantly violate the agreement," the party said.

It also accused the federal Ethiopian government of neglecting rehabilitation efforts in Tigray and hindering the delivery of essential commodities. "Rather than rehabilitating the people of Tigray who have endured a genocidal war, has instead resorted to malicious acts such as blocking essential commodities like fuel from entering Tigray and halting life-saving activities," the TPLF stated, warning that these actions "gamble with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Tigray." The party further asserted that such measures "not only violate the CoHA but also breach international law, warranting accountability for genocide."

Commenting on the recent accusation by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) againist a senior Tigrayan military leader, the TPLF said the Ethiopian government is engaging in actions that "disrupt the peace and stability of Tigray." The organization claimed that "members and leaders of the Tigray Armed Forces, who have sacrificed greatly for peace, are now facing fabricated accusations by Ethiopian government institutions."

TPLF also said that "discussions were held with the Ethiopian government to determine a replacement. An evaluation of the Interim Administration's performance revealed its shortcomings, leading to a consensus that the president should be replaced. Consequently, the TPLF's Central Committee proposed General Tadesse Werede for the position, which was accepted by the Ethiopian government."

It criticized the subsequent move by the Prime Minister's office calling for the public to nominate candidates using an e-mail address equivalent to "disregarding the CoHA-led process and mutual agreement" that is "unacceptable."

On Wednesday, PM Abiy issued as announcement confirming Getachew Reda's departure and urging Tigrayans "to participate in the nomination of candidates for the position of interim administration president." The PM cited Article 62(9) of the Federal Constitution and Proclamation 359/1995, and argued that the federal government was acting within its legal mandate to "establish interim administrations in regional states."

The TPLF warned that such actions "not only contradict the Pretoria Agreement but also violate international laws" and accused the government of "implementing broad measures that disrupt people's peace." It reiterated its commitment to "implementing the Pretoria Agreement," ensuring "the return of displaced residents," securing "compensation for those affected," and establishing a "government elected by the Tigray people."

The party urged the federal government to "refrain from harmful actions that create unrest and conflict" and instead focus on "steps that ensure lasting peace and mutual benefits." It reaffirmed that "the Pretoria Agreement is implemented through negotiations and discussions by both signatories," insisting that "unilateral decisions must stop."

Months of internal divisions within the TPLF has escalated after the party's 14th Congress in August last year. The party split into factions led by its chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael, and Getachew Reda, leading to the current impass. Debretsion's faction, which has issued today's statement, had previously announced the removal of Getachew and others, while the interim administration under Getachew accused Debretsion's group of attempting to "destabilize" the region.

Tensions intensified last week after Getachew suspended three senior military commanders, a move rejected by Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, his deputy, who called it "a violation of institutional procedures."

Debretsion's faction has since taken control of key institutions, including Mekelle FM 104.4, and appointed a mayor to Mekelle, which had been without one for three months. Meanwhile, Getachew, who has been outside Tigray for nearly three weeks, has requested "necessary assistance" from the federal government.