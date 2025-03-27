Eritrea: Awards to Outstanding Students in Tsaeda Christian

27 March 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Thirty-five outstanding students from Tsaeda Christian High School have been recognized for their exceptional performance in the 2023/2024 national school leaving examination. The awardees are members of the 36th round of the national service.

Mr. Samuel Zerom, Director of the school, emphasized that the students' achievements were the result of their dedication, the hard work of their teachers, and the unwavering support of their parents. He noted that the awards aim to recognize these outstanding students and inspire their peers to pursue academic excellence.

Mr. Fesehaye Tsegai, head of the education office in the sub-zone, highlighted that acknowledging high-achieving students serves as a strong motivator, encouraging both the awardees and their fellow students to strive for similar accomplishments.

Mr. Yohannes Solomon, head of secondary schools in the Central Region, extended his congratulations to the awardees, their parents, and teachers. He also urged the students to continue working hard in their higher education to become competitive and successful individuals.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.