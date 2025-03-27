Egypt: El-Wazir Chairs General Assembly of Maritime and Land Transport Holding Company

Kamel El-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, chaired the ordinary and extraordinary general assemblies of the Maritime and Land Transport Holding Company on Thursday, March 27, 2025, for the fiscal year 2023/2024. The meeting approved the financial statements, the report of the Central Auditing Organization, the auditor's report, and the board of directors' report.

Discussions during the meeting highlighted improvements in service quality and financial performance. The independent holding company reported total revenues of EGP 4.219bn, with a net final profit of EGP 3.491bn. The company continues to provide services adhering to the highest standards of quality and efficiency while upholding social and environmental responsibility principles.

El-Wazir emphasized the strategic importance of the maritime and land transport sector as a key driver of economic development. He affirmed that the state is committed to developing and modernizing this sector through an integrated vision aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving services, upgrading infrastructure, modernizing the fleet, and optimizing operations. These efforts align with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to position Egypt as a regional hub for transport, logistics, and transit trade.

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the Ministry of Transport's ambitious and comprehensive plan to modernize the fleet of passenger and freight transport companies under the Maritime and Land Transport Holding Company. This initiative aims to enhance operational capacity and improve service quality for the public.

El-Wazir reaffirmed ongoing oversight of development projects to ensure they achieve their intended objectives. He stressed the state's commitment to fostering a modern and dynamic work environment that aligns with global advancements and supports long-term operational and economic sustainability.

He also noted that improving workplace conditions for employees remains a priority, with efforts focused on creating a motivating environment that drives high performance and strengthens the ability of subsidiary companies to achieve growth and sustainability. He underscored that the success of development plans relies on cooperation between management and employees, fostering a spirit of teamwork to provide advanced transport services that meet citizens' needs.