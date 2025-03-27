Egypt Begins Disbursing Ramadan, Eid Grants to Irregular Workers

27 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Labour Mohamed Gibran announced on Thursday the approval of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr grants for irregular workers registered in the ministry's database through contractors and companies.

The total allocation for the grants amounts to EGP 364.46 million, sourced from the ministry's central account for health and social care for irregular workers, as per a Cabinet statement.

The grants will be disbursed starting Thursday afternoon through post office branches, with recipients required to present a national ID card for verification.

Gibran affirmed the government's commitment to supporting irregular workers under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In addition to financial aid, compensation for injury or death, and periodic grants, the ministry is working with relevant authorities to expand healthcare coverage for this vulnerable workforce.

