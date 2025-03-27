Egypt: President El-Sisi Attends Celebration Marking Laylatul - Qadr

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended, on Wednesday 26-03-2025, the Ministry of Endowments' celebration of Laylatul-Qadr (The Night of Power), which was held at the Arts and Culture City (Opera Hall) in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Signifying when the Holy Qur'an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad, Laylatu- Qadr is one of the most sacred nights on the Islamic calendar. It falls only during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and lasts one night. It has great virtues for Muslims.

The celebration's programme featured a speech by the Minister of Endowments Usama Al-Azhari, who presented the President with a copy of the book "The Clear Truth in Responding to Those Who Manipulate Religion." This was followed by a religious supplication segment.

During the celebration, President El-Sisi honoured the winners of the 31st International Quran Competition in the categories of memorization, recitation, interpretation, and knowledge of the reasons for the revelation of the Qur'an.

The president also honoured non-Arabic speakers who memorised and recited the Quran, as well as memorisers from people with special needs.

Then, President Sisi addressed the occasion, extending congratulations to the attendees and the great Egyptian people. He prayed to Allah, the Almighty, that the occasion will have returns dear Egypt, the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world, with an abundance of goodness and blessings.

The president expressed deep appreciation to Grand Imam of Al Azhar, wishing him recovery- as well as all the scholars of Al-Azhar and the Ministry of Endowments, for their sincere efforts to consolidate the tolerant concepts of Islam, correct misconceptions, and promote the image of Islam.

The full text of President El-Sisi's Speech at Celebration Marking Laylatul-Qadr is as follows:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the most Merciful"

Revered scholars,

Dear guests of Egypt,

Honorable attendees,

May Allah's peace and blessings be upon you.

At the outset, I extend my sincere greetings to all of you and to the great Egyptian people, on the occasion of our celebration of the blessed Laylat al-Qadr. The night that carried redolent spiritual blessings. May Allah the Almighty return this night upon our beloved Egypt and the Arab, Islamic nations and the whole world with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.

On this auspicious occasion, I express my deep appreciation to His Eminence, the Grand Imam, wishing him a speedy recovery, and to all the scholars of Al-Azhar and the Ministry of Endowments for their dedicated efforts in reinforcing the tolerant principles of Islam, rectifying misconceptions, and enhancing the image of Islam that rejects extremism and denounces all forms of radicalism. They thereby fortify the esteemed position of Al-Azhar as a luminous beacon of knowledge and guidance, lighting the path for the entire Islamic nation across all corners of the world, and as a steadfast and reliable reference for the sound understanding of Islam.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Allah, the Exalted and the Almighty, has blessed this holy night with the revelation of the Qur'an to serve as a guiding framework for the construction, flourishment, and advancement of society.

Building nations can only be realized through the development of individuals. For this reason, the Egyptian state has made investing in people a fundamental approach, through which it strives to prepare an enlightened, aware generation capable of meeting the challenges of every age, and qualified to contribute to the process of building and development, guided by a clear vision that places the individual at the forefront of its priorities.

The Qur'an has come with an approach for construction and development, while also advocating and bracing ethical and humanitarian values.

From this perspective, maintaining our identity and enhancing moral values is a shared responsibility. This requires the concerted efforts of all institutions involved in awareness-building; the family, the school, the mosque, the church and the media.

We need a conscious religious, educational, and media discourse that instills these values and lays the foundation for a cohesive society, one that is capable of facing intrusive behaviours with steadfastness and wisdom.

The great people of Egypt,

I would like to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for your sincere stances and your courageous and steadfast confrontation of the extraordinary challenges facing our region.

Allow me to pause here before this statement to express my respect and appreciation for the Egyptian people during this difficult period that the region and Egypt have been going through.

The resilience and cohesion of the Egyptian people are worthy of the highest admiration, appreciation, and respect. As a matter of fact, this is an inherent trait of the Egyptian people. In difficult situations, they show a different form of strength, overcoming anything.

For that reason, on my behalf and on your behalf, I extend my utmost respect and appreciation to the Egyptian people. This is not just a matter of personal appreciation and respect, but it has also been a point of admiration for many. Some thought that these difficult circumstances might have negative effects, but what happened was exactly what was expected from the Egyptians. Your stance and resilience are highly valued by Allah the Almighty. May Allah grant us the ability and bless us to do everything good for Egypt and humanity.

I am firmly convinced that our unbreakable unity, our deep-rooted resilience, and our unwavering commitment to our enduring values and principles will be the key to overcoming all challenges and surpassing any obstacles that stand in our way.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Distinguished guests,

From this platform, I reiterate Egypt's unshakable commitment to doing everything within its power to support the just cause of the Palestinian cause, working tirelessly to consolidate the ceasefire and to proceed with the implementation of its subsequent stages.

We call on our partners and friends to mobilize efforts to stop the bloodshed and restore calm and stability to the region.

Esteemed guests,

In conclusion, and on the occasion of this sacred night, when the Holy Quran was revealed as a mercy and guidance for all mankind, I pray to Allah, the Exalted and the Almighty, to grant us success in all that benefits our country, our nation, and the entirety of humanity. May He crown our efforts with success and prosperity.

" He is indeed the best guardian and the best champion."

I thank you all, and wish you a blessed year, with peace, progress, and prosperity for Egypt and the entire Islamic world.

May Allah's peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.

Before his departure, President El-Sisi sent a message of reassurance to the Egyptian people, reiterating his appreciation for the cohesion and resilience of the domestic front, and noting that Allah Almighty is the constant protector of Egypt.