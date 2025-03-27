Angola: President João Lourenço Assesses Quality of Saurimo Ring Road

25 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — President João Lourenço, on Tuesday, tested the quality of the Saurimo ring road, shortly after its inauguration.

The Head of State drove the 39 kilometers of the infrastructure that will facilitate the mobility of people and goods, starting in Luanda, passing through Malange, Lunda-Norte, Lunda-Sul, Moxico and Moxico Leste.

Speaking to the press, the Head of State assured that the government will continue to maintain and expand the country's road network to meet the challenges imposed by the new administrative division.

According to the President, the country has a "very large" territorial extension and, as a result, an extensive road network that will continue to grow.

The President emphasized that the Government's mission is not only to maintain the current road network, but also to expand it throughout the country, in light of the new Political-Administrative Division, which led to the creation of three new provinces and almost doubled the number of municipalities.

Since Monday, the President of the Republic has been working in Lunda-Sul Province, where on the first day he chaired the meeting of the Local Government Council.

On Tuesday, the last day of the visit, the President inaugurated the new ring road in the town of Saurimo and was informed of the progress of the construction of the Lueji A'Nkonde University campus, which has a capacity of 2,350 students and is currently 95% complete.

