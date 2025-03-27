Uganda: UWA Signs Deals Worth Sh104.3bn to Develop High-End Facilities in Three National Parks

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has to signed three major concession agreements with private investors to develop and manage high-end tourism infrastructure in Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth and Kidepo Valley national parks.

The deals worth shs104.3 billion(approximately USD 28.5million) will see Chinese Tian Tang Group develop a glass bridge and a 50-seater restaurant at the top of the Falls in Murchison Falls National Park.

With an investment of USD 20 million, the development will provide an iconic experience for visitors and promote Uganda as a destination for unique, world-class attractions.

The agreements will also see Kagobed Holdings Ltd redevelop and operate Jacana Safari Lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park under the Serena Hotels brand.

The investor has committed to an investment of USD 7 million to deliver an upscale facility complete with accommodation, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) infrastructure, a helipad, a health club, and other modern amenities.

On the other hand, Russell Hall Ltd, a Ugandan-owned hospitality company and operator of Bwindi Forest Lodge, will construct a USD 1.5 million luxury lodge in Kidepo Valley National Park.

The lodge will be managed in partnership with the French hotel brand TUI Blue to ensure international standards of service and comfort.

The signing ceremony at Protea Hotel, Kampala was presided over by the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka.

The Chairman UWA Board of Trustees, Professor James Kalema, signed the agreements on behalf of UWA while Mr. Epic Kagoro, Ms. Patricia Akakunda, and Mr. Paul Zhang Zhigang Group Chairman Tian Tang Group represented the investors; Kagobed Holdings Ltd, Russell Hall Ltd, and Tian Tang Group respectively.

The three investors committed to fulfilling all concession requirements and pledged to have the facilities operational within the agreed timelines of two to five years. The developments represent a total direct investment of over USD 28.5 million into Uganda's tourism sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister emphasized Uganda's readiness for investments in the tourism industry and expressed optimism that the investments will make a positive contribution to the country.

"This is a strong signal that Uganda is open and ready for responsible investment in tourism. These projects will improve the quality of our tourism products, generate revenue for conservation, and create meaningful jobs for our people", he said.

Professor James Kalema, Chairman of the UWA Board of Trustees, welcomed the new investors and emphasized the need for environmental diligence.

"We are excited to work with investors who value not only business growth but also ecological integrity. I urge all concessionaires to ensure that Environmental Impact Assessments are conducted by qualified professionals and that all developments take into account the sensitivity of the ecosystems in which they operate", said Prof. Kalema

UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha reaffirmed theIR commitment to balancing conservation and development.

"We are deliberate about choosing partners who align with our conservation goals. These investments were rigorously reviewed and will be closely monitored to ensure they deliver value to both wildlife protection and the national economy", he said.