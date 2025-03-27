Uganda: NRM Embarks On Final Phase of Party Register Verification Ahead of 2026 Elections

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has commenced the third and final phase of verifying its party membership and register as it prepares to release its much-anticipated party roadmap ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The exercise, which started last Saturday and is set to run for ten days until next Wednesday, involves a thorough cross-checking of names and National Identification Numbers (NINs) to ensure accuracy in the party's records.

Speaking at a press conference held at the NRM Secretariat in Kampala, the party's Secretary General, Richard Todwong, emphasized the significance of the exercise, describing it as a crucial step in finalizing the party's digital register.

"We are checking village by village, cross-checking names, verifying NIN numbers of our members, and ensuring that the village codes allocated to each area are correct," Todwong stated.

As a result of the ongoing verification process, Todwong announced that the NRM headquarters will remain closed to the public, with attendance at the office limited strictly to emergencies.

He advised members with inquiries to instead visit regional and district offices, which remain open and accessible during this period.

"This final stage of digitization is very sensitive, and that's why we decided to close the party head office to allow our team to concentrate and finalize the work on the data collected," he added.

The party is also using this verification exercise to eliminate names of individuals below 18 years old from its register, ensuring that only eligible voters remain on record.

The verification exercise comes at a time when the NRM's top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), is convening to discuss the party's election roadmap and guidelines ahead of the 2026 polls.

The party roadmap is expected to be officially launched in April, setting the stage for NRM's internal processes leading to the national elections.