Uganda: Govt Dismisses Claims About Buganda's Removal From National Map

Senior government officials have dismissed as false and inflammatory social media claims suggesting that Buganda has been removed from Uganda's national map.

The misinformation, widely circulated online, has drawn sharp condemnation from leaders, who describe it as dangerous propaganda intended to destabilize the country.

Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa denounced the claims, calling those behind them "enemies of peace" who should not be ignored.

"Never ignore a source of peacefulness," Nankabirwa cautioned, urging Ugandans to remain vigilant against misinformation.

She clarified that the disputed map was not a political representation but an unrelated illustration that did not single out Buganda.

"I hope the heart of my Kabaka is settled," she added, expressing confidence that Buganda's leadership understands the situation and will not be alarmed by the false reports.

The Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Dr. Chris Mukiza, also dismissed the allegations, describing the confusion around the map as contradictory.

"The map that is not circulating is one of the contradictions," Mukiza remarked cryptically, without further elaboration.

State Minister for Primary Health Care Margaret Muhanga attributed the spread of misinformation to the growing influence of social media, which she said has become a hub for falsehoods, insults, and division.

"Social media is extremely toxic. It is either people abusing or insulting each other," Muhanga said, warning that many users fail to verify information before spreading it.

She stressed the importance of tolerance and mindful interactions, both online and in real life.

"It is important to know the people you work with," she advised, urging Ugandans to prioritize peaceful coexistence over reckless engagement with social media.

The controversy over the fake news comes amid ongoing discussions on national unity and the impact of digital platforms on public discourse.

Government officials are calling on citizens to fact-check information before sharing it and to avoid engaging with divisive narratives.

As Uganda navigates the challenges of the digital age, authorities warn that unchecked misinformation could have serious consequences for national stability.