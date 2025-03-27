South Africa: Durban Judge Gags Journalist Over Claims a Solar Panel Company Misled a Client

Lawyers for the company rushed to court with an urgent application - giving the journalist and others only two days' notice - to secure the interim interdict.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min An acting high court judge has stopped a journalist exposing allegations that a Durban solar panel company misled a client.

Journalist Bongani Hans of Independent Newspapers was not present in court, or legally represented, but Acting Judge Perlene Bramdhew, in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, granted an order stopping him from publishing any article involving the allegations.

Lawyers for ARTsolar rushed to court this week with an urgent application - giving the journalist and others only two days' notice - to secure the interim interdict. ARTsolar's urgent application - which was argued in open court on Wednesday - was sparked by Hans sending a list of questions to the company based on allegations made by Brett Latimer, the owner of Oxford supermarkets, and two former employees of ARTsolar, one of whom now works for Latimer.

Latimer had alleged that the company told him the panels he bought from ARTsolar were locally made when in fact they were imported from China.

According to the court papers, Hans was sent the urgent application via his email address.

A source told GroundUp that lawyers for ARTsolar told the judge they had contacted...