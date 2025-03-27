African Leaders Eye $30bn for Water Crisis At High-Level Talks in Cape Town

24 March 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

Summits, meetings, panels and other talk shops are all good and well, but without concrete action, Africa's water crisis will persist, continuing to leave millions without access to clean water and sanitation.

African leaders, global policymakers and development financiers met last week in Cape Town for high-level talks hosted by South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on ambitious water investments, hoping to mobilise $30-billion annually to address Africa's water crisis.

But the grand speeches and ambitious commitments ring hollow against the harsh reality on the ground -- nearly half of South Africa's drinking water systems fail to meet basic safety standards; the country faces a projected 17% water supply shortfall by 2030; and 70% of water treatment plants are at high risk of failure.

On the sidelines of the International Water Association (IWA) Congress in Cape Town last week, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina hosted a group of high-level delegates - including African ministers and former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete - at a preparatory meeting for the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Investment Summit 2025 to take place in August 2025 in Cape Town.

The preparatory meeting was touted as a crucial platform to consolidate bilateral partnerships and secure commitments from key stakeholders, including government representatives, international development agencies, private sector investors and civil...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.