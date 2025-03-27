Kenya Gets Sh1.8bn Grant From China to Upgrade Hospitals

Nairobi — Kenya's healthcare sector has receive a boost after the government secured a Sh1.8 billion grant from China to upgrade key hospitals nationwide.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, signed the deal this morning at the Treasury Building.

"This grant is a significant step in strengthening our healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality medical services for all Kenyans," said CS Mbadi during the signing ceremony.

Mbadi said the government will use the funds to upgrade several hospitals, including Londiani Referral Hospital, Baringo County Referral Hospital, Kilifi Hospital, Misikhu Hospital, Bildad Kagia Hospital, and Kaimosi Farmers Training College.

In September 2024, during President William Ruto's official visit to China, Kenya secured a Sh40billion loan from the Chinese government.

This funding will complete 15 stalled infrastructure projects across more than ten counties, aiming to boost regional development and economic growth.

Already, China is Kenya's largest bilateral lender, and with the government indicating it has no option but to continue borrowing, China's share of Kenya's debt is likely to grow once again.

As of March 2024, Kenya's debt to China stood at approximately Sh920.52 billion primarily used for infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, and port developments.