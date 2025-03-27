South Africa: Sassa Gold Card Swop Deadline Extended to End of April 2025

The deadline for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries to swop their SASSA gold cards for the new Postbank cards has been extended to 30 April 2025.

"The deadline for SASSA beneficiaries to swop their SASSA gold card for the Postbank black card has been extended to 30th April 2025 to allow SASSA and the Department of Social Development to complete the migration of the outstanding beneficiaries," Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The Minister was briefing media following Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday.

At the briefing in Pretoria, Ntshavheni said Cabinet received an update on the migration of SASSA grant beneficiaries to the new and secure Postbank black card.

"The Postbank has met eight of the nine requirements of the South African Reserve Bank for paying social grants, and the last outstanding item being the physical replacement of the cards," she said.

Government had initially set the deadline for the transition to the new cards to 28 February after which a second extension was set for 20 March 2025.

The new Postbank black cards can be obtained at various retailers, including Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave, and Boxer. To receive a new card, beneficiaries need to present a valid South African ID or a temporary ID.

Postbank has also made it easy for beneficiaries to locate the nearest place in every province where they can collect their Postbank Black Cards. Beneficiaries can use their cellphones to:

· Dial: *120*355#

· To continue, reply by pressing number: 1

· Reply with the number representing the province you live in.

The new Postbank black cards offer several benefits, including improved security features, one free card replacement per year, three free withdrawals in stores per month, and one free monthly statement over the counter.